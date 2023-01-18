Made in Hong Kong and Delivered Worldwide: How Lila & Lin Make Customization Easy

Heavy or bulky items are shipped through logistics companies and take around 8 to 10 weeks to be delivered, depending on the customer’s location. Small items are couriered with a delivery timeline of around 2 weeks. Once the package reaches the destination and finishes customs clearance, the team contacts the customer to schedule a mutually agreed-upon delivery time. The client is kept in the loop of every step in the shipping process via email.

As is evident from this project, the Lila & Lin team makes the entire process of ordering custom furniture and décor accessories online stress-free. All a customer needs to do to order custom products from Lila & Lin is to submit the inquiry form. The Hong Kong-based team received rave reviews from their customer in Vancouver for the product quality and customer services in this project.