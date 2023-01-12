4 Tips to Avoid a Premise Liability Lawsuit at Your Home This Holiday Season

Repair Any Issues

If you have a stair railing that is loose, carpeting that is no longer stuck to the ground, or any other fall and trip hazards, make sure to get these items fixed before your guests arrive. You may also want to trim any tree branches that may hit your guests as they walk towards your front door. Once again, you do not want your guests to end up in the emergency room.

Be Mindful of the Presents

Giving young children presents when they are at your home may result in a liability. This could happen if the gifts contain small parts with which the children may choke, or make a trip hazard for adults who are walking nearby if toys, bows, and wrapping paper are left on the floor. Keep an eye out for toys that may not be age-appropriate and also clear the area as soon as possible to prevent guests from slipping on anything that may be on the floor.

Are you having guests for the holidays? Use these tips to protect yourself from any injury liability. Should the unexpected happen, reach out to an experienced premises liability attorney to get help with your case.



