4 Tips to Avoid a Premise Liability Lawsuit at Your Home This Holiday Season

The end of the year is filled with many conflicting emotions. You may be sad because many of your loved ones live far away and you will not be able to see them during the holidays. Perhaps, you are very excited because you will be hosting a lovely dinner in which plenty of relatives and friends will be able to get together and raise their glasses to wish each other all sorts of blessings for the coming year. The McCallister Law Firm wants to remind you that, in the middle of all this holiday cheer, there are plenty of opportunities for people to injure themselves while at your home. Read on to find out four tips to avoid facing a premise liability lawsuit this holiday season.
When guests arrive at your home, they will park by your property or in your driveway. They will also be walking along your sidewalk and using the steps leading to your front door. Winter weather is associated with snow, ice, and dangerous conditions. Make the cleaning of all our outdoor areas an integral part of your planning for the holiday party. You do not want to have any of your guests slipping and falling on your property and having to spend the holiday in the emergency room.
Although you will likely never serve alcohol to minors, they may be looking for ways to get their hands on something stronger than soda or water. Keep an eye out for this. Also look out for guests who seem to be indulging in too many drinks, particularly if they are going to be driving back home. You do not want to be held responsible if there is a car accident after one of your guests leaves your party. You do not want to have a drunk guest slip and fall in the hallway while attempting to reach the bathroom. Be extra mindful if you are organizing a party where alcohol will be offered to guests.
Repair Any Issues
If you have a stair railing that is loose, carpeting that is no longer stuck to the ground, or any other fall and trip hazards, make sure to get these items fixed before your guests arrive. You may also want to trim any tree branches that may hit your guests as they walk towards your front door. Once again, you do not want your guests to end up in the emergency room.
Be Mindful of the Presents
Giving young children presents when they are at your home may result in a liability. This could happen if the gifts contain small parts with which the children may choke, or make a trip hazard for adults who are walking nearby if toys, bows, and wrapping paper are left on the floor. Keep an eye out for toys that may not be age-appropriate and also clear the area as soon as possible to prevent guests from slipping on anything that may be on the floor.
Are you having guests for the holidays? Use these tips to protect yourself from any injury liability. Should the unexpected happen, reach out to an experienced premises liability attorney to get help with your case.