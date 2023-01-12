Modern Kitchen Planning Online in 3D

When planning a new kitchen today, thanks to technological innovations for 3D product rendering and kitchen cabinet design, we have possibilities that we could only dream of just a few decades ago.
Especially revolutionary 3D kitchen planners that allow us to become the designers of our dream kitchen ourselves, also help kitchen retailers and manufacturers grow sales in a much more efficient way. From the size and arrangement of individual elements to the design, equipment and choice of kitchen appliances, you can use it to arrange everything in the room in a very simple and uncomplicated way in three dimensions, thus, finding out what works for you and your company and what does not. Experts like Coohom, the industry-leading 3D visualization and augmented reality platform that has successfully accelerated sales growth for many kitchen corporations worldwide, can help you turn all your ideas into reality with creativity, experience, expertise and professionalism.
Coohom's online kitchen design planner is the ideal 3D design tool for anyone faced with the challenge of planning a new kitchen. Simple yet powerful, it helps with even the most complex problems and makes the job immensely easier—for private builders as well as professional interior designers. The tool has thousands of models of cabinets, appliances, accessories, materials, styles and more. What's more, you even have an intelligent AI decorator at your disposal. So, the Kitchen Planner not only helps you with the technical and visual side of your project, but also provides you with tons of ideas and inspiration.
The other amazing thing is that Coohom enables users to render in 10 seconds, and get the superb quality as 16K resolution. Nowadays, every company and designer knows how important a visual effect could alter a buyer's decision!
The platform really took off in the wake of the corona pandemic, according to those responsible at Coohom. It showed us all how important good 3D visualizations are in the fields of architecture and interior design, and what a huge impact they can have on consumer and customer awareness. During the lockdown, people could only shop online, which greatly accelerated the growth of e-commerce. Since kitchens and bathrooms in particular are more complicated to plan than, for example, redesigning a living room or bedroom, our experts at Coohom have made it their mission to develop a particularly powerful tool to help designers, retailers and manufacturers, but also ultimately customers, consumers and private builders, to present or realize their best ideas and products with lower costs and higher efficiency. Providing all-in-one and end-to-end solutions has always been Coohom's primary goal.
When developing their 3D design tool, our experts also paid special attention to the fact that it is easy and flexible to use. Because it's completely cloud-based, you can start designing anywhere, anytime. The top-notch fast rendering with a resolution of up to 16K allows professional designing in minutes. You can also use it to assemble photo-realistic panoramas to create a full virtual tour and create a real wow effect with the immersive AR-like experience. Another great feature is the automatically generated construction drawing, from 3D design to 2D drawings without any barriers.
“Build a whole house in 10 minutes, and render a stunning visual in 10 seconds!“ cited from Coohom’s U.S designer user, so if you haven’t tried Coohom yet, it’s time now to give it a shot, and see how 3D visualization and augmented reality can help your business grow at scale!