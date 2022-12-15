Interior Design for Real Estate Brokerages

Plan for the long term

Firstly, you have to remember that your premises must reflect the needs of your business not only in its current guise, but as it grows and changes over the years.

The layout has to accommodate current team members while giving you room for expansion as you bring more people onboard.

The design also has to be practical as well as beautiful. There’s no point choosing furniture which looks good but isn’t especially comfortable, or of creating spaces that are stylish but don’t give occupants the privacy they’d like.

Durability of materials comes into play here as well. You want to use products that are hard-wearing in the high traffic areas so that they will continue to look good even after daily contact with staff and site visitors.

The flooring is particularly important in this context, and you can’t afford to skimp on the quality here. Using a reputable supplier like Empire Today flooring will allow you to get the best of both worlds in terms of aesthetics and longevity.

Work with the light, not against it

When starting a real estate brokerage, another asset from an interior design perspective is whatever natural light is able to enter the interior spaces of your premises.

Orienting furniture around the presence of natural light, rather than trying to block it out or interrupt it with internal divisions, will be better for the atmosphere and for employee morale.

It’s also useful to think about how you control light from the outside, so that bright days don’t dazzle team members and render dimmer displays illegible. Adjustable blinds, perhaps even those which are electronically operable, will save the day here.



