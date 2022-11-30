5 Simple Ways to Take the Stress Out of Getting a Mortgage

3. Understand Major Parts of the Mortgage Process

New homeowners are often unfamiliar with the mortgage process, and feeling uninformed can cause significant stress. While the process seems complicated, you can simplify it by planning early. You should research the process and plan your budget to know what you can afford.

Before getting a mortgage, you should be familiar with these topics:

● Final Self-Assessment and Preparation: An outline of your budget, savings, credit, and debts that you’ll place on the loan application

● Loan Application: Where you’ll submit the loan application and get pre-qualified

● Mortgage Origination: A loan file is created by combining provided documents

● Underwriting Process: The application is reviewed by an underwriter

● Satisfying Conditions: If the loan isn’t approved, the underwriter will give you a list of what to do to get approved, such as lowering debt or offering proof of insurance

● Closing Process: When all monies are distributed to everyone involved

An educated consumer is a low-stress consumer. When you know what you’re in for, you can prepare for anything that comes your way. Plus, it’ll give you the confidence to start the process.

4. Know All of Your Options (and Get to Know Your Lender)

Whether you’re shopping for a condo with a stylish balcony, a small office, or a large mansion, you can find a mortgage lender that suits your needs. You have plenty of options, so give yourself time to compare and contrast choices, or you could unintentionally stress yourself out.

Try to build a relationship with your lender. This will help you feel more confident, comfortable, and supported during the mortgage process. The optimal lender will have your best interests at heart and won’t use high-pressure sales tactics. If a lender makes you uncomfortable, run.



