Steel Structures Usage

Steel might just be the most customizable material that can be used in construction as a whole. Using steel structures is also the best type of house frame in terms of future-proofing the entire structure. All of that is made possible by steel’s own natural properties, as well as its ability to be turned into almost any shape possible to fit the specific building’s needs and goals.
Since steel itself is an alloy of several different types of material – with iron and carbon being two of the biggest ones – it is relatively easy to change the properties of said alloy using a process called infusion. Infusion is a process of adding materials to the existing compound (alloy) to modify its properties in some way. The results of an infusion are not impossible to calculate using the existing technology, which is why this particular process is used quite a lot in the steel industry as a whole.
This kind of adaptability on the material level makes it easier for steel to be prepared beforehand for specific conditions of the future project, such as weather, environment, purpose, and more. Specific parts of steel construction projects are often referred to as steel structures – complex steel elements made by joining several simpler elements together in a specific fashion.
The number of possibilities for different steel structures is near endless, and there are quite a lot of different steel elements that can be used as a part of a steel structure, as well, such as:
● I-beam
● Angle
● Rod
● Rail
● Sheet
● Plate
● Tee, and more.
Most of the steel elements above are created using a process called rolling – passing metal stock via several pairs of rolls to make them achieve the desired shape. There are several variations of this process, with hot rolling and cold rolling being two of the most popular ones in these circumstances.
If the building process was performed correctly, a steel structure is supposed to be able to provide a fully rigid structure capable of supporting massive weight loads. There are many buildings in the world that already use steel structures in some capacity, be it high-rise buildings, towers, bridges, industrial facilities or infrastructure elements.
However, it would not be correct to say that steel is the definitive perfect material, because it also has its own disadvantages. For example, most of the steel variations tend to lose quite a lot of their weight capacity when exposed to intense heat for a prolonged time period. This kind of disadvantage makes fireproofing a necessary process for the majority of steel structures in general.
Another big negative factor for steel is corrosion – steel’s capability to slowly degrade when put into specific conditions. One of the biggest examples of steel structures that are the most vulnerable in terms of corrosion is the majority of steel bridges – being constantly exposed to both air/wind and water makes the corrosion process happen far faster than in regular conditions.
It would also be fair to mention that, while steel itself is relatively easy to mass-produce and prefabricate, it is still one of the more expensive materials on the market. This particular issue makes it harder for small-scale projects to use steel in their creation.
At the same time, steel still has a large number of advantages that are quite significant on their own. As we have mentioned before, steel is the only construction material that takes advantage of both prefabrication and mass production, greatly improving the overall speed of steel structure creation. Steel is also extremely strong, relatively light, has great fatigue strength and can be reinforced at any point in time after the structure is created.
