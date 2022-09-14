Rediscover Luxury at Fee Pour Vous Chalets, in Megève, France

When you think to rent a chalet in Megève, you immediately think of gentle falling snow, that you watch through a large bay window, as you are sitting in front of the fireplace, while the branches are making a wonderful crackling sound. And naturally, you will get that, when you stay in one of those chalets. But now, imagine another scene. The snow is still falling outside, but instead of the fire place, you are inside an indoor swimming pool, doing a few laps. Or you are in a Jacuzzi, sipping on a refreshing drink. That is also possible when you stay in these fabulous chalets. An experience that will stay with you forever.

All the features that you would expect in a large hotel, you will find inside these chalets. Looking to exercise your body for a while? No problem! Just head to your own private gym, where you will find all the weights you need, as well as cardio machines. Once your body has grown tired, choose between a sauna or a steam bath, to get them to relax. Once you feel this is enough, take a shower in the adjacent room, and call upon the service of a masseuse, who will meet you in your own massage room.

Every bedroom inside the Fée Pour Vous chalets have their own bathroom. And so, no matter how many guests are staying over, everyone will have their full privacy and intimacy, throughout their stay. And since some of these chalets can hold up to twenty-four persons inside them, that is a characteristic that will be greatly appreciated by all.

Once in a while, it is good to discover a new level of luxury. However, be aware that once you have had a taste of it, it will be very difficult to be satisfied with anything else.



