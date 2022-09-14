Rediscover Luxury at Fee Pour Vous Chalets, in Megève, France

Luxury is a word that is sometimes hard to define. Most people don’t have the same standards, when it comes to the quality level of a property. Indeed, when you discover the chalets at Fée Pour Vous, in Megève, in the French Alps, you quickly understand what luxury really implies. Here is an overview of these properties, that will no doubt entice you to go and check it out by yourself.
Those of you who often travel to luxury locations, know that there are many accommodations that you can rent, that can pretend to reach that status. It is choosing between those, that is the hardest part, if you want your trip to create great memories instead of just regular ones. What will differentiate one from the other, beside its location, are the services that will be offered. In a 5-star hotel, you will be offered all the ones that you can imagine, as they provide it to their many guests. However, in a chalet, you are usually left on your own, to enjoy the beautiful amenities inside the property. But once you will have chosen a Megève luxury chalet rental for the first time, your idea of luxury of such properties will definitely be based upon the additional services that are offered to you, on the premises.
That is because at Fée Pour Vous, in Megève, your chalet comes with a butler. Therefore, from the moment you arrive on location, you will be treated as royalty. You won’t have to do anything for the duration of your stay, beside informing the butler on your heart’s desires, so that he can make sure that they are entirely fulfilled. That includes eating every meal, as if you were in a Michelin-starred restaurant. Why? Because you will have your own private chef, preparing all your favourite dishes, but he will also help you discover the classic French cuisine, at a level you would only get in the best restaurants of l’Hexagone. And when you want to head out to a restaurant, an exclusive boutique, or for a little fun evening on the town, your chauffeur will take you there and back. This is what makes the difference between two luxury chalets. But then again, there is no doubt that the features are important as well, so let’s turn our attention to them.
When you think to rent a chalet in Megève, you immediately think of gentle falling snow, that you watch through a large bay window, as you are sitting in front of the fireplace, while the branches are making a wonderful crackling sound. And naturally, you will get that, when you stay in one of those chalets. But now, imagine another scene. The snow is still falling outside, but instead of the fire place, you are inside an indoor swimming pool, doing a few laps. Or you are in a Jacuzzi, sipping on a refreshing drink. That is also possible when you stay in these fabulous chalets. An experience that will stay with you forever.
All the features that you would expect in a large hotel, you will find inside these chalets. Looking to exercise your body for a while? No problem! Just head to your own private gym, where you will find all the weights you need, as well as cardio machines. Once your body has grown tired, choose between a sauna or a steam bath, to get them to relax. Once you feel this is enough, take a shower in the adjacent room, and call upon the service of a masseuse, who will meet you in your own massage room.
Every bedroom inside the Fée Pour Vous chalets have their own bathroom. And so, no matter how many guests are staying over, everyone will have their full privacy and intimacy, throughout their stay. And since some of these chalets can hold up to twenty-four persons inside them, that is a characteristic that will be greatly appreciated by all.
Once in a while, it is good to discover a new level of luxury. However, be aware that once you have had a taste of it, it will be very difficult to be satisfied with anything else.