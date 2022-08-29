7+ Types of Coffee Tables & How to Decorate Them

As many people would argue, your living room space can easily feel “empty” without a coffee table. As simple or stylish as it can get, the basic furniture item can go a long way in elevating your interior design, while also adding functionality.

And as obvious as it might sounds, coffee tables have since time immemorial, been used as:

● An esthetic addition to the living room

● A surface to display décor centerpieces

● A way to add functionality to the living room

● A wonderful complement to the seating area

Coffee tables also come in a wide range of design and material options to choose from depending on your décor and functionality needs as well as your budget. In this piece, we shall look at some popular types of coffee tables and how to decorate them as well as some tips on how to make the perfect pick.



