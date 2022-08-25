Bedroom Lighting Tips to Make Your Bedroom Feel Extra Cosy

Articulated wall light: This type of sconce is ideal, if you desire a focus on books or even turn to the ceiling and create an indirect lighting point.

Deflector Lamps: For bedside pendants, deflector lamps are an excellent option because they have a mirrored layer on the underside that avoids disturbing the eyes when lying down.

Tube light bulb: For curtain or ceiling mouldings lighting, tubular bulbs are recommended instead of LED strips, as they cast light almost all around them, making the lighting softer and producing fewer shadows.

LED strips: If the space in your room is limited, use LED strips in the joinery or headboard, allowing you to take better advantage of the space. To make this lighting more refined, arrange the strips so that the LED light points do not appear.

Bedside table lamps: Choose bulbs equivalent of upto 40W and opt for domes that completely hide the light source so that the lighting becomes more diffused.

Pendants: Pendants centred in the room are best to cast light to all sides, totally lighting the room.

Spotlights: A great choice for general lighting in the bedroom. In terms of size, larger diameters of 50 to 60 cm are recommended, and they should be positioned at the sides of the bed.



