5 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Building Your Custom Home

3. Not Paying Attention To Your HVAC System

Poor planning of your custom home’s layout may lead to future moisture and mold problems. This is one of the biggest issues homeowners may face. It's often inevitable, but its chances may be lowered when the home is well-designed to fight against such.

Being able to avoid mold-related problems at home begins with good ventilation planning. Position the windows strategically so there are certain times in the day when you can open those up to bring fresh air in. Ensure the electrical system is also well laid out to withstand the total weight of the heating and air conditioning units you’ll install to cool your home efficiently.

4. Not Planning For The Long Term

This fourth problem is another one that’s still a prevailing problem among so many homeowners today. They build without the future in mind. Hence, homeowners must constantly renovate their homes after the birth of a child or after certain needs arise.

This problem usually occurs when the budget is slim. There’s that notion that homeowners must build only what they need to minimize costs, while additional rooms can be added later when that need comes and when there’s extra money to spare. This idea may be both true and false. Yes, you’re going to save on the initial expense. But, these cost savings don’t always translate in the long term. Depending on what you’re planning to add to your home, renovations may require intensive work, which can be costly.

And with that, as much as possible, plan for the long term when building your custom home. For instance, if you’re building a family home, have enough rooms to accommodate the number of children you desire, and perhaps, one more for your guest room. You can also start thinking about other future needs, like a home office, a playroom, or a study area.

Most importantly, don’t skimp on the storage space. Fresh homeowners won’t have a lot of things to store yet in their homes. However, as you settle in and turn that house into a home, you’ll accumulate more belongings. Not having enough storage space is the start of a messy home, as you’ll have things strewn all over the house sans storage.



