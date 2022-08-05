6 Mistakes to Avoid When Buying New Doors

1. Failing to do adequate research

Buying exterior and interior doors can be daunting, so most homebuyers fail to dedicate time to researching their options. This results in impulse purchases, paying more than one should, and poor overall choices. For this reason, you should conduct in-depth research to achieve desirable results.

To pick a perfect door, write down what you would or would not like, consider the sun and weather exposure, and create a budget. You should also read online reviews and testimonials, watch home improvement TV shows, and ask for referrals and recommendations from friends, family, and neighbors for high-quality interior and exterior doors. Be sure also to visit Door Plus showrooms to see a variety of interior and exterior doors tailored to your budget, lifestyle, and space to make informed choices.

2. Buying based on looks

While considering the door's aesthetic appeal is essential, you should not base your purchasing decision solely on it. When buying, consider other factors such as:

● Security and privacy: While a clear and decorative glass door will increase your home’s aesthetics, it often compromises security and privacy. Consider investing in doors with mini-blinds or obscure glass panes to boost privacy. A door with hollow cores can also help keep intruders at bay.

● Energy efficiency: Check the door's energy-efficiency ratings to pick a door suitable for your home’s climate and style.

3. Purchasing the cheapest door

It can be tempting to purchase the cheapest door, especially when working under a tight budget. However, choosing your home’s interior or exterior based on price alone means compromising quality, aesthetics, and energy efficiency. A cheap door may also require high maintenance or necessitate investing in another door to rectify the mistakes, which is costly. For these reasons, you should avoid prioritizing price. Instead, strive to get the total value for your cash.

4. Disregarding your home’s architectural style

Just because a door looks good does not mean it will match your home’s architectural design. When choosing doors, especially the front door, ensure that your choice complements the architectural elements of your windows and the home’s dimensions. Your entries should increase curb appeal, not distract it.

5. Picking the wrong color

Most homeowners pick bold colors, especially for the front door, to make it the home’s focal point. While bold colors and bright hues can be eye-catching, it is imperative to ensure your door’s color complements your home’s exterior. If you're renovating your home with the intention of selling, consider sticking to traditional shades to make your home attractive to homebuyers.

6. Not being careful with material selection

Interior and exterior doors are made of distinct materials, including glass, wood, and steel. Before purchasing, conduct in-depth research on the different materials while considering their pros and cons regarding maintenance, longevity, appearance, cost, and durability. This helps you pick quality materials that allow you to enjoy your door for an extended period.

Endnote

Doors are costly investments and play a crucial role in your home's aesthetic appeal. Familiarize yourself with the above mistakes and how to avoid them to prevent a trial and error door selection.



