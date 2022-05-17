Buy a Luxurious Condominium in Portugal for Stay or Extended Vacation amidst the Nature

The Portugal Golden Visa rule has made Portugal a popular destination for non-EU nationals to live in the country by investing in real estate to get a residence permit. Even if the opportunity is to invest in a holiday home, Kings Woodland, the exquisite housing complex in the small town of Pataias by the sea in Portugal, is worth an investment. The four homes complex constructed by the professional contractors of PASCAL MILLASSEAU CONSTRUCTION is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a home in Portugal.
The stunning condominium is constructed using high-quality materials with fine finishing, has modern amenities, a private swimming pool, and open-plan spacious indoor and outdoor spaces. The housing complex is located in the quiet surrounding of the sleepy town. It is surrounded by beautiful dense forest that extends to fascinating sandy sea beaches and a lagoon. The condominiums have a privileged location since they are just a 10-minute drive from the municipality of Alcobaça and Nazaré. Three of the four luxury condos are available for sale.
For those who love the beaches, are adventurous about the biking and hiking trails, and enjoy a relaxed time by the private swimming pool with family and friends, it's a perfect condominium. Let's scroll down the 3-D design of the project to get a clear picture of the condominium and then walk through the home to get a glimpse of its interior. Have a look!
The open planning of the condominium complex is quite spacious and designed for a warm welcome. There is lots of open space for parking, a garage, and easy access to the condo entrance. The beautiful landscape is soothing and enhances the beauty of the entrance. The large boulders lining the pathway build up natural seats to sit, relax and socialise with fellow residents while breathing in the fresh forest breeze and basking in the sun.
Designed in L-shape, the condominium is conceptualized and designed to be a private house, separated from each other for complete privacy but without any fences or boundary walls separating them (fences can be added lately). Each condominium has its own private swimming pool, expansive lawn, luxurious sunbath deck, and a courtyard. The fenceless complex encourages the residents to mingle with each other while respecting each other privacy. It also leads to an unobstructed view of the expansive forest and horizon beyond.
The condominium's backyard has a swimming pool, and the rooms of the house are designed so that the doors open in the backyard. The perfect orientation of the houses also grabs the sunlight and warmth for maximum hours of the day, lighting up the indoors through the glass doors. The colossal glass doors ensure the view of the pool, the lawn and beyond even from inside. The design of the projects emphasises outdoor living and flawlessly connects it with the indoors for relaxed living.
The condominium interior is designed with the concept of open space for the family to socialise in the same space. The living room, dining room, and kitchen converge, without any partition, facilitating family time from anywhere in the living space. The large glass windows, close or open, come with a stunning view of the outside from the inside.
The dining space is designed between the living room and the kitchen to create a partition in the open-plan living space without a wall. High-quality construction materials are used to build the house for high-quality finishing that requires minimum maintenance.
The open-plan minimalist kitchen furnished with modern amenities has a built-in kitchen cabinet with the gadget garage. The kitchen island extends to become the breakfast bar for the family. The modern kitchen of the house is built with high-quality materials in sync with the high-end décor of the house.
The master bedroom has colossal glass windows and doors with a backyard view with a swimming pool. It also floods the room with natural light and an unobstructed view of the outdoors. The wooden floor and wood wall cladding on the wall adds warmth to the bedroom décor. The master bedroom also has a private bathroom and dressing area with a walk-in wardrobe.
Apart from the main bedroom, there are two other bedrooms in the house, each with closets, balconies and colossal glass windows and doors opening to the house's backyard. Both the bedrooms are flooded with natural lights during the day. The view of the expansive outdoors and the pool from the bed at night is stunning.
The condo comes with 2,5 bathrooms, one private bathroom attached to the master bedroom, the other at the end of the hall next to the rest of the bedrooms, and a guest bathroom close to the kitchen area. The two other bedrooms of the house have access to a complete bathroom (mentioned previously as located close to the bedrooms). The luxurious bathrooms come with high-quality bathroom fittings, under sink storage, marble flooring and fine quality wood finishing enhancing the elegance of the bathrooms.
Depending on the owner's wish, one extra room in the condo can be made into an office, study and library or converted into a guest room. Like other rooms, the extra room also comes with a stunning view of the outdoors through the wall to ceiling glass doors and windows.
Important to mention that the owner/buyer of the house will always be free to choose the furniture, the design, and appliances among others. The new owner is not obliged to follow the 3D project when it comes to interiors, that is only a professional suggestion.
