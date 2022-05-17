Buy a Luxurious Condominium in Portugal for Stay or Extended Vacation amidst the Nature

The Portugal Golden Visa rule has made Portugal a popular destination for non-EU nationals to live in the country by investing in real estate to get a residence permit. Even if the opportunity is to invest in a holiday home, Kings Woodland, the exquisite housing complex in the small town of Pataias by the sea in Portugal, is worth an investment. The four homes complex constructed by the professional contractors of PASCAL MILLASSEAU CONSTRUCTION is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a home in Portugal.

The stunning condominium is constructed using high-quality materials with fine finishing, has modern amenities, a private swimming pool, and open-plan spacious indoor and outdoor spaces. The housing complex is located in the quiet surrounding of the sleepy town. It is surrounded by beautiful dense forest that extends to fascinating sandy sea beaches and a lagoon. The condominiums have a privileged location since they are just a 10-minute drive from the municipality of Alcobaça and Nazaré. Three of the four luxury condos are available for sale.





For those who love the beaches, are adventurous about the biking and hiking trails, and enjoy a relaxed time by the private swimming pool with family and friends, it's a perfect condominium. Let's scroll down the 3-D design of the project to get a clear picture of the condominium and then walk through the home to get a glimpse of its interior. Have a look!



