Invest in Beautiful Villas in Portugal surrounded by Nature for the Golden Visa

Far from the maddening rush of the city and busy life, a quiet and calming home located amidst nature and natural surroundings is worth an investment. Europe has consistently topped the list of destinations when planning a holiday for its immense natural beauty, beautiful mountains, clear rivers, shiny beaches and life that moves in a rhythm.
The Portugal Golden Visa rule has created an opportunity for non-EU nationals to invest in Europe by purchasing real estate to gain a residence permit. Investing in real estate is also a fast-track process for obtaining permanent residence and citizenship via the Golden Visa in the country. The real estate investment to get the golden ticket for the Golden Visa can be made by:
• Investment in properties worth 280,000 Euro in low-density areas.
• Investment in property at least 30 years old and located in an urban rehabilitation area and a total amount equal to or greater than 350,000 Euro.
• Investment in real estate throughout the national territory for tourist investment with a value equal to or greater than 400,000 euro
The real estate company, Casas do Sotavento in Portugal, helps with the investment, professional management of purchase and sale processes, personalised follow-up and tailor-made solutions for each client, suitable to their requirements and budget. Let's look at the company's custom-made properties for the Golden Visa and an opportunity to live in beautiful Portugal.
The beautiful two-storey villa in Laranjeiras, Alcoutim offers a stunning view of the Guadiana River from the balcony and porch. It consists of two bedrooms with a balcony and a bathroom with a bathtub on the first floor. The ground floor has an outdoor space, living room, open-plan kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom. Investment in the villa comes with an opportunity to get a Golden Visa.
The two bedrooms ground floor apartment of a one-storey house in the Historic Center of Vila de Castro Marim has direct access to the street. The country-style apartment has one en suite bedroom and two bathrooms, where one bathroom has a spa. The house is close to all services and the commercial area of the town. The compact apartment falls in the 280 thousand Euro category for the Golden Visa.
The luxurious independent home close to the Castro Marim golf courses is minimal maintenance fully equipped country-style house with incredible views over the Guadiana river and Ayamonte in Spain across the river. On the ground level, the house has an outdoor space with a BBQ, a lounge area, and a semi-basement including a garage, kitchen, leisure room, smaller rooms that can be used as offices or bedrooms, and a full bathroom. An internal staircase leads to the first floor. The first floor has an equipped kitchen, living room, storage, two suites with a bathroom, a guest bedroom, and a separate bathroom. The external terrace on the first floor has an 8x4 swimming pool, bar area, and east-facing pergola to bask in the morning sun.
Located just 500 meters from the beach in the famous beach town of the Algarve, the fully airconditioned beautiful 4-bedroom furnished villa comes with quality finishing. The country-style villa has a garden at the entrance with a sunshade and a large backyard with a BBQ. There is living space, a kitchen, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The first floor has two en-suite bedrooms with large independent balconies. The precious villa could be the golden ticket to Golden Visa.
You can realise your Golden Visa dream with this fantastic house with a view of neighbouring Spain and the unique landscapes surrounding it from its third-floor balconies. The spacious bedrooms have wall-to-wall wardrobes for storage. The house has a massive basement with a garage for two cars and two large rooms that can be used as a laundry room, bedroom, game room, gym, office, or whatever way the owner wants.
It’s the location that enhances the beauty of the villa. Located just 17 minutes from the commercial and service centres of the village of Alcoutim, the villa comes with a view of the Guadiana River, proximity to the river beach and a leisure stroll through the castle. The country-style house has a bright living room, spacious kitchen, four bedrooms (two en suites), three bathrooms, outdoor space with a BBQ, and a large balcony to admire the beautiful landscape.
Painted in white with the clean blue water of the swimming pool stretched in the front, the traditional-style independent house is situated in the exclusive area of the prominent Praia da Alagoa in the Algarve. The two-floor house has a spacious indoor and expansive exterior for living in luxury.
