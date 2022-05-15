Invest in Beautiful Villas in Portugal surrounded by Nature for the Golden Visa

Far from the maddening rush of the city and busy life, a quiet and calming home located amidst nature and natural surroundings is worth an investment. Europe has consistently topped the list of destinations when planning a holiday for its immense natural beauty, beautiful mountains, clear rivers, shiny beaches and life that moves in a rhythm.

The Portugal Golden Visa rule has created an opportunity for non-EU nationals to invest in Europe by purchasing real estate to gain a residence permit. Investing in real estate is also a fast-track process for obtaining permanent residence and citizenship via the Golden Visa in the country. The real estate investment to get the golden ticket for the Golden Visa can be made by:

• Investment in properties worth 280,000 Euro in low-density areas.

• Investment in property at least 30 years old and located in an urban rehabilitation area and a total amount equal to or greater than 350,000 Euro.

• Investment in real estate throughout the national territory for tourist investment with a value equal to or greater than 400,000 euro

