Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How Revolutionary 3D Rendering Benefits Architectural and Interior Design Projects

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Architectural visualization of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) in Bonn, Render Vision Render Vision
Loading admin actions …

Nowadays, leading architects and interior designers worldwide rely on 3D rendering to present concepts and designs. Compared to using 2D images and technical drawings, previously used for the same purpose, 3D renderings make it simpler to explain ideas. Undeniably, professional 3D rendering services from agencies such as Render Vision have helped transform the industry by creating photorealistic images using computer software. Their 3D artists employ 2D images, technical drawings, CAD designs, and 3D models, along with lighting, cameras, and textures to render a 2D image close in likeness to the actual architectural or design form, making it easier for clients to understand a concept. Depending on the requirement, the talented artists use the software to generate still images or stitch together several images to create an animation.

The benefits of the technology are hard to ignore as it presents a simple solution for viewing the design or concept before implementation, allowing for changes or refinement of the design before the project commences. Here are the different ways 3D rendering benefits architects and interior designers.

3D rendering saves time

Architectural visualization of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) in Bonn, Render Vision Render Vision
Render Vision

Architectural visualization of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) in Bonn

Render Vision
Render Vision
Render Vision

When working with an expert 3D rendering agency, one benefits from significant time savings. For instance, instead of creating a time-consuming mood board for an interior design project, a render gives the client a realistic image that better conveys the concept or design. The process is shortened since the artists have an expansive portfolio of projects and experience using the software to convey the vision or design.

Allows for better visualization

External visualization of a New York skyscraper, Render Vision Render Vision
Render Vision

External visualization of a New York skyscraper

Render Vision
Render Vision
Render Vision

While visualization is second nature to architects and designers, it’s challenging to convey design and concepts to a layperson who can’t understand the vision based on abstract plans or 2D technical drawings. 3D rendering bridges the gap by presenting a photo-like image of the concepts that an average person can easily comprehend or visualize. 

Easier to present options

Interior visualization of the Nonnenstieg living quarters, Render Vision Render Vision
Render Vision

Interior visualization of the Nonnenstieg living quarters

Render Vision
Render Vision
Render Vision

Showing customers options is the simplest way to help them decide between different layouts, themes, or colour schemes. 3D rendering makes it easy to generate options without spending too much time creating them. Whether rearranging elements in a room layout or choosing colour schemes, 3D artists can render them without reworking the entire concept.

3D renderings are easy to share and distribute

Interior visualization of office space in Munich, Render Vision Render Vision
Render Vision

Interior visualization of office space in Munich

Render Vision
Render Vision
Render Vision

Often, projects experience delays in the design phase as hard copies or plans and drawings need to be shared with customers or team members. Since 3D renderings are digital images, they are easy to share via email or cloud sharing. Delivery is almost instant, saving time.

Minimises the need for entire redesigns

Interior visualization of the R33 villas near Munich, Render Vision Render Vision
Render Vision

Interior visualization of the R33 villas near Munich

Render Vision
Render Vision
Render Vision

When using 2D technical drawings or sketches to explain concepts or designs to clients, an issue that architects and interior designers face is that clients require changes in concepts only when they visit the site and see the project. 3D rendering reduces the need for corrections after the initial stage of presenting the concepts or designs as the clients see realistic visuals and request changes before the construction begins.

A more professional presentation

Product visualization of the DAYON LightSpa, Render Vision Render Vision
Render Vision

Product visualization of the DAYON LightSpa

Render Vision
Render Vision
Render Vision

3D rendering creates professional images that clients relate to much better, giving professionals an edge over competing firms that still rely on 2D technical drawings or plans to explain concepts or ideas to clients. Moreover, unlike hand-drawn rendering, which some professionals use, 3D rendering creates precise images that look as good as a photo of the actual form, whether the model of a building or an interior design concept.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A realistic representation of lighting and textures

Product Visualization of cupboards and shelves by Ecoleo, Render Vision Render Vision
Render Vision

Product Visualization of cupboards and shelves by Ecoleo

Render Vision
Render Vision
Render Vision

It’s challenging to capture perfect lighting or realistic textures on photographs used for marketing a property or in a portfolio, as often a wall or the position of a building limits natural light. 3D rendering allows the artist to shift camera angles or move walls and obstacles in the model to provide uniform lighting that creates a warm and inviting ambience reflected in the rendered images.

Enhances a portfolio

Product visualization of Hardeck kitchens, Render Vision Render Vision
Render Vision

Product visualization of Hardeck kitchens

Render Vision
Render Vision
Render Vision

Often, architects and interior designers fail to get perfect images of completed projects as they have limited access to a property after handover or cannot capture images during the right time of day. A 3D artist can use the software to add lighting and textures to enhance a mood and render picture-perfect images that look professional and boost the portfolio. It helps enhance brand value and marketing efforts.

Choosing the right partner for architectural or interior visualization makes a world of difference in the quality and scope of renderings. Moreover, while architects and designers save considerable time by outsourcing 3D rendering services to an expert agency or company, they still need to work with a reliable team that follows a collaborative approach, ensuring a quick turnaround that gives them a competitive edge. The team at Render Vision are adept at 3D rendering, combining technical expertise and artistry to bring concepts and ideas to life. 

How to Create the Perfect Garden
Leave us a comment.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks