How Revolutionary 3D Rendering Benefits Architectural and Interior Design Projects

Nowadays, leading architects and interior designers worldwide rely on 3D rendering to present concepts and designs. Compared to using 2D images and technical drawings, previously used for the same purpose, 3D renderings make it simpler to explain ideas. Undeniably, professional 3D rendering has helped transform the industry by creating photorealistic images using computer software. 3D artists employ 2D images, technical drawings, CAD designs, and 3D models, along with lighting, cameras, and textures to render a 2D image close in likeness to the actual architectural or design form, making it easier for clients to understand a concept. Depending on the requirement, the talented artists use the software to generate still images or stitch together several images to create an animation.

The benefits of the technology are hard to ignore as it presents a simple solution for viewing the design or concept before implementation, allowing for changes or refinement of the design before the project commences. Here are the different ways 3D rendering benefits architects and interior designers.