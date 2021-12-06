The Elegant Two-Colored Solar Roof By SunRoof

For architects and homeowners, it is challenging to decide what color to put on the siding of the home they are building with a solar roof. Environment-conscious owners who wish to contribute their bit by harnessing solar power to generate solar energy to run their homes are often disheartened when they have to compromise on the elegance of the home exterior. The unmatched solar panels on the roof often contrast with the style, becoming an eye-sore of what could have been a beautiful looking home. Maybe the standard choice available for solar panels in black colour solar roof irrespective of whether they match the façade style, design or color or not, isn't it?





Creating a beautiful color palette for your home exterior is exciting, and that excitement increases manifold when the façade is in sync with the roof. When the roofing tiles happen to be solar shingles, they will elevate the home’s aesthetics and property value for years to come.





What the owner’s and architect’s envisioned was given the design, style and color by the professionals of solar roof contractors of SunRoof. The smooth composition of the brick and black façade in the barn-style house got complimented by the two-colored solar roof shingles. The roof of the house emphasises the harmony of the siding, creating a synchronised symphony with nature and the surroundings. The innovative technology of SunRoof integrated the roof with the solar shingles, making it possible to match the colors of the house façade. In fact, it’s the color on the top that creates an interesting visual effect that makes the house stand apart in aesthetic appeal. When the aesthetics of roof tiles combine with its functionality, where the ‘beauty also has a purpose’, respect for the house, its owners and the professionals who worked to bring the change increases manifold.





So, if you are still wondering what’s so special about the solar panels on the two-coloured roof, let’s take a walk with us. The glimpse of the roof in its subtle form and benefits of solar energy leave you amazed.



