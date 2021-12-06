21 Creative Ways To Beautify Your Walls

Plates can be a fun way to add more color and art to your walls. You can hang them wherever you want. If there's a space that could use some sprucing up, plates are an inexpensive way to make it look great!

12. Display Wall Mounted Planters

Another way to decorate your walls is by hanging wall-mounted planters. This creates a natural and earthy feel, which brings life to the room. This is best for places like the living room or kitchen, where you can add greenery to serve as a centerpiece for the whole space. You can even attach small lights onto them to create an enchanting mood in any nighttime setting.

13. Framed Maps

Maps are a great way to bring personality into your walls. They can also serve as a great conversation starter. The possibilities of where you could put them are endless! You can showcase some favorite places or cool cities you've been to or dream of going to.

14. Hang An Oversized Wall Calendar

A calendar is usually something simple and ordinary. However, you can use it as a unique wall hanging by making an oversized version of it! This also works great if you want to highlight each month's special days or events. You can make the calendar on your computer and then print it out on some good-quality paper. Hang the calendar above the sofa or any other place where everyone will see them.

15. Create a Basket Wall

This is a great idea if you have a space in your room. All you need to do is create a collage wall using baskets of all sizes and shapes. You can use existing baskets that you already own (or buy them from the store) and fill them with anything that fits inside, such as books, chocolates, candles, etc. Baskets add personality and warmth to any setting. They're also versatile because you can use them practically or merely for decorative purposes, making them one of the best ways to embellish and beautify your walls.

16. Incorporate Flair with Banners

Walls can be jazzed up even more by those colorful banners on those poles outside churches and offices. The flags look spectacular, and they're a lovely addition to any decor. It's always fun to incorporate something like this into the home, but it's probably best if you keep one corner empty for that flag pole! Or use the wall space as an entrance point for the flag to fly.

17. Create A Statement Wall

You don't have to cover every wall with something new and different! Sometimes, it's nice to focus on one special wall so it can stand out from all the others. This is especially great for the bedroom wall because it gives you somewhere to display everything from your favorite books, pictures with loved ones, or even a collage of memories. This creates a focal point in the room and makes it feel cozier.

18. Add Shelves

Shelves are fantastic because you can use them to display your favorite souvenirs, photo albums, or pretty pieces of art. If you don't have much wall space, you can add shelving to make more room for decoration.

You can also place books on shelves to make the room feel cozier and more welcoming. Moreover, you can choose from different styles of shelves such as metallic, wood, wicker, etc. No matter what kind you get, it will change the aesthetic of your rooms.

19. Incorporate Different Metals

Adding different metals as an accent piece to any room will spice up its appearance. Choose from copper or mercury glass which gives a classy look if you're going for something traditional. Use vibrant colors such as golds, bronzes, silvers, and bronzes to give the classic decor a modern-day twist that adds intrigue. You can even try using mirrors with gold designs on them!

20. Create Your Own Wall Art

If you have an artistic side, why not create your wall art? You can paint your walls or even choose from pre-made stencils and add a special touch to any room in your house. Paint is a classic tool that anyone can use to decorate their home! Why not take advantage of it?