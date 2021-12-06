21 Creative Ways To Beautify Your Walls

Are you sick of the same old boring walls in your home? Do you want to give them a new look but don't know how to go about it?
Creating a beautiful home is something that takes time, effort, and money. It might seem like a daunting task, but it's pretty easy to beautify your walls. There are so many ways to do it.
Here's a list of 21 creative ways that will help you beautify your walls in no time.
1. Paint The Walls A Different Color
Nothing makes a room feel new and fresh, like changing up the color of its paint. Try painting the walls a unique color that you love. In one room, paint it a bold and bright color to make it appear larger. In another room, go with calm and soothing color. There are so many colors to choose from these days, so don't be afraid to try something new!
2. New Artwork
The right piece of artwork can bring any room together and make it look attractive. It would be best if you chose art that goes with the theme of the room but also something that brings out the color in your walls. If you're not sure what kind of artwork to get, check Fine Art America for different wall art options that are both affordable and nice to look at.
3. Wooden Wall Plaque Or Sign
A wooden plaque or sign can make any room feel cozy. Plaques are great for spaces like the kitchen, dining room, living rooms, etc. Because they are hung high enough on walls, you can put important messages on them. Wooden plaques are also a great way to decorate children's rooms because it allows them to be more creative and express themselves through the pictures and words they create.
4. Hang Posters
Posters are a great way to decorate your walls. They look nice, and they change the mood of your room depending on what you have on display. You can even try having multiple posters in one space to create more vibrancy. If there are any movies you love, try buying posters of the movie's characters or the movie poster itself.
Unique wallpaper is another great way to beautify your walls. This adds an interesting element that you can't find anywhere else. You'll want to choose a pattern that coordinates with the rest of the room's decor, but you should also choose something interesting enough to take center stage in your space. You may not know how to pick the correct pattern for your home. If this is the case, you can search for a pattern on your computer and print it out. Then, choose a spot to put it on your wall.
6. Framed Pictures
Pictures are also a great way to beautify your walls. You don't necessarily need pictures of people. Moreover, you can even make fun collages using different pictures with one common theme to create a storyline. You can also fill your walls with pictures that represent different memories and milestones in your life.
7. Hang Up Mirrors
A mirror with a design is a great way to bring more light and pizazz into the room. You can hang it over the bed, by the door, or above a fireplace to create an illusion of space or make a small room appear larger.
8. Paint Mural On The Wall
If you have a big blank wall, why not paint a mural? You can use paint to create beautiful masterpieces, and it's amazing how much impact something like this can make on your walls. You don't necessarily need the talent to do this. Even crudely drawn murals work! There are numerous websites to view various mural designs that you can copy or modify to fit your style.
9. Display Sculptural Sconces
Sconces are another great way to beautify your walls. They have a unique design and feel to them, which makes them perfect for home decor. Sconces aren't hard to install at all, and it's easy enough for anyone to hang one on their wall. You can even combine sconce with candlelight to create a romantic ambiance that will set the mood!
10. Hang Curtains
Curtains are perfect for adding color and flair to any room. You can use thick curtains to divide spaces, or you can try using sheer curtains as window coverings. Mirror Curtains are a great way to create a luxurious feel with the simple addition of mirror panels. Curtains accentuate windows and can serve as a focal point when hung correctly. They're an easy yet fabulous way to add more style to your walls.
Plates can be a fun way to add more color and art to your walls. You can hang them wherever you want. If there's a space that could use some sprucing up, plates are an inexpensive way to make it look great!
12. Display Wall Mounted Planters
Another way to decorate your walls is by hanging wall-mounted planters. This creates a natural and earthy feel, which brings life to the room. This is best for places like the living room or kitchen, where you can add greenery to serve as a centerpiece for the whole space. You can even attach small lights onto them to create an enchanting mood in any nighttime setting.
13. Framed Maps
Maps are a great way to bring personality into your walls. They can also serve as a great conversation starter. The possibilities of where you could put them are endless! You can showcase some favorite places or cool cities you've been to or dream of going to.
14. Hang An Oversized Wall Calendar
A calendar is usually something simple and ordinary. However, you can use it as a unique wall hanging by making an oversized version of it! This also works great if you want to highlight each month's special days or events. You can make the calendar on your computer and then print it out on some good-quality paper. Hang the calendar above the sofa or any other place where everyone will see them.
15. Create a Basket Wall
This is a great idea if you have a space in your room. All you need to do is create a collage wall using baskets of all sizes and shapes. You can use existing baskets that you already own (or buy them from the store) and fill them with anything that fits inside, such as books, chocolates, candles, etc. Baskets add personality and warmth to any setting. They're also versatile because you can use them practically or merely for decorative purposes, making them one of the best ways to embellish and beautify your walls.
16. Incorporate Flair with Banners
Walls can be jazzed up even more by those colorful banners on those poles outside churches and offices. The flags look spectacular, and they're a lovely addition to any decor. It's always fun to incorporate something like this into the home, but it's probably best if you keep one corner empty for that flag pole! Or use the wall space as an entrance point for the flag to fly.
17. Create A Statement Wall
You don't have to cover every wall with something new and different! Sometimes, it's nice to focus on one special wall so it can stand out from all the others. This is especially great for the bedroom wall because it gives you somewhere to display everything from your favorite books, pictures with loved ones, or even a collage of memories. This creates a focal point in the room and makes it feel cozier.
18. Add Shelves
Shelves are fantastic because you can use them to display your favorite souvenirs, photo albums, or pretty pieces of art. If you don't have much wall space, you can add shelving to make more room for decoration.
You can also place books on shelves to make the room feel cozier and more welcoming. Moreover, you can choose from different styles of shelves such as metallic, wood, wicker, etc. No matter what kind you get, it will change the aesthetic of your rooms.
19. Incorporate Different Metals
Adding different metals as an accent piece to any room will spice up its appearance. Choose from copper or mercury glass which gives a classy look if you're going for something traditional. Use vibrant colors such as golds, bronzes, silvers, and bronzes to give the classic decor a modern-day twist that adds intrigue. You can even try using mirrors with gold designs on them!
20. Create Your Own Wall Art
If you have an artistic side, why not create your wall art? You can paint your walls or even choose from pre-made stencils and add a special touch to any room in your house. Paint is a classic tool that anyone can use to decorate their home! Why not take advantage of it?
If you're feeling bold and inspired, try decorating your walls using whatever materials are available to you. For example, some people like to hang their clothes instead of using space for typical wall decorations. No rule says you can't do this! In fact, it might be the perfect thing to try if you want a new way to display your fashion sense.
Conclusion
Remember that the possibilities for beautifying your room are endless. There are so many cool ways out there, but be sure to get creative and make an effort to improve any space you choose. Make it your own!