The Stunning Sunroof Of A Villa In Harmony With Nature

A villa amidst nature, and all the owner wished was to move a step ahead and make the rejuvenating escape completely in sync with nature. The stylish, minimalist and modern design of the villa exterior with a half roof of glass with sunroofs to bring sunshine in extend to merge with the solar roof styled, conceptualized and designed by SunRoof to harness the solar energy to run the villa on the sun.





The owner's dream of blending the villa with its surrounding was given a structure and perfect design for sustainable living by the architect and the solar roof contractor and roofer of SunRoof. Together they created a stunning roof style weaving two different roof styles in one. It's a small step that makes a significant change, and the sustainability journey begins with a Solar roof. Living in the present with an eye on the future, the villa's roof was made half glass and half with solar tiles. The blended roof style filled the villa interior with natural daylight and helped generate enough electricity to fulfil the maximum energy demand of the villa.





The environment-conscious owners wanted to build up a unique home connected to the environment, blend in its surroundings and run smoothly on green energy, thus minimizing the carbon footprints and contributing towards environment conservation. The villa in Stockholm was primarily designed in Scandinavian style. The simplicity of the stylish design reflects the modern minimalist style that looks elegant. The generous use of tempered glass, especially the glass doors and ceilings on the front part of the villa replicating the greenhouse, flushes the home with natural light. However, the real charisma lies in the other half of the ceiling, covered in solar tiles that bring the actual change to make it a futuristic, energy generating, environmentally-friendly home.





Let's get a glimpse of the modern home connected to the green environment, with a solar roof on the roof, basking in the sun and generating power to run the house in an eco-friendly way. Have a look and get inspired!



