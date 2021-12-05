The Stunning Sunroof Of A Villa In Harmony With Nature

A villa amidst nature, and all the owner wished was to move a step ahead and make the rejuvenating escape completely in sync with nature. The stylish, minimalist and modern design of the villa exterior with a half roof of glass with sunroofs to bring sunshine in extend to merge with the solar roof styled, conceptualized and designed by SunRoof to harness the solar energy to run the villa on the sun.
The owner's dream of blending the villa with its surrounding was given a structure and perfect design for sustainable living by the architect and the solar roof contractor and roofer of SunRoof. Together they created a stunning roof style weaving two different roof styles in one. It's a small step that makes a significant change, and the sustainability journey begins with a Solar roof. Living in the present with an eye on the future, the villa's roof was made half glass and half with solar tiles. The blended roof style filled the villa interior with natural daylight and helped generate enough electricity to fulfil the maximum energy demand of the villa.
The environment-conscious owners wanted to build up a unique home connected to the environment, blend in its surroundings and run smoothly on green energy, thus minimizing the carbon footprints and contributing towards environment conservation. The villa in Stockholm was primarily designed in Scandinavian style. The simplicity of the stylish design reflects the modern minimalist style that looks elegant. The generous use of tempered glass, especially the glass doors and ceilings on the front part of the villa replicating the greenhouse, flushes the home with natural light. However, the real charisma lies in the other half of the ceiling, covered in solar tiles that bring the actual change to make it a futuristic, energy generating, environmentally-friendly home.
Let's get a glimpse of the modern home connected to the green environment, with a solar roof on the roof, basking in the sun and generating power to run the house in an eco-friendly way. Have a look and get inspired!
When the glamour meets the functionality and, of course, an effort to 'make a change' in the climate change, the result is a stunning villa designed by creative brains, envisioned by conscious citizens and given a structure by the professionals of SunRoof. The Stockholm villa gets washed by the natural sunlight penetrating through the glass walls covering the front portion of the villa, and the glass ceiling protects the terrace from above, which also has sun windows letting in the light.
The delicate touch of glass gets uplifted by the solid wood covering the walls of the rest of the villa. The monotony of the contemporary glass ceiling gets a break when the rest of the villa is covered by the solar energy-producing solar tiles that shine in the sun and harness the solar power to light and warm up the villa. The advantage of the solar shingles by SunRoof is that they flawlessly blend with any roof design, style or colour.
The shine of the solar tiles enhances the elegance of the villa from above. The black colour solar shingle covering the steep gable roof with a spine in the middle is perfectly in sync with the wood cladding wall and the villa designed in Scandinavian style. The beauty of solar shingles lies in the fact that they can match any architectural style. With its modern minimalist design and futuristic approach, the solar tiles are what the world need not want. With the solar shingles covering the roof, the house will surely become the talk of the town. For the owners, the solar roof by SunRoof saves a substantial amount in ever-increasing electricity bills and reduces the residents' carbon footprints. The solar tiles on the roof are definitely 'neighbour's envy and owner's pride.'
Anyway, we cover the roof of our house, whether it's a villa, apartment, residential complex or commercial building. Why not start small to make a significant change by replacing the ordinary tiles on the roof with extraordinary solar tiles. Along with serving what the ordinary tiles do, protecting, ventilating and insulating the home from above, the solar tiles also harness the solar energy to produce solar power for the building. The easy-to-install solar shingles are an excellent investment as they produce their own electricity and increase the home's value. The solar shingles supplied, installed, and managed by SunRoof Smart Home Ready infrastructure manage the energy requirements, meet the household energy demands right from lighting to heating and running the modern electrical gadgets, and control energy production and consumption.
Even the closer view of the solar shingles are beautiful with their clean-looking form free from unsightly PV panels. The integrated solar PV tiles and innovative materials and technology used to build solar shingles are designed to replace the multiple-layer roofs with the cutting-edge solar roof by the SunRoof. The technologically advanced solar roof shingles also have a de-icing system and smooth anti-reflective nano-coating surface, ensuring that the roof remains clean, frost-free, and snow-free. The technology guarantees the efficiency of the sunroof even during winters.
