How to Clean Air Conditioner Filters for Healthier Climate Control

Regular cleaning of the air conditioner filters is essential for maintaining high-quality air within your home. The filters are removable inserts designed to catch dust, dirt and pollutants, including bacteria, before they circulate through the treated air. Without regular cleaning, the filters can clog up with these contaminants, and the air conditioner actually spreads them throughout the home. Healthline reports that using air conditioning with dirty air filters can cause respiratory issues like pneumonitis, allergic rhinitis, and asthma. Plus, there are other symptoms to look out for, including:

Sneezing

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Tiredness

Dizziness

Watery eyes

It's not the air conditioning itself that causes sickness, but the low quality of unfiltered air.

Blocked air filters also reduce the performance of your air conditioner. The harder a system works to cool or heat the home, the more energy is consumed, which results in higher energy bills.

The good news is that filters are easy to clean, and by following this simple guide, you can ensure the family keeps breathing quality, clean air. Here's what you need to know:

Air Filter Cleaning Schedule

HVAC technicians recommended that wall-mounted split systems and window air conditioner filters be cleaned every three months, but the more often, the better. Energy Star reports that a central air conditioner filter should be cleaned at least once per month during periods of heavy use. For split systems and window air conditioners, the filters are located just behind the front of the unit. If you rely on a ducted central air conditioner, the filters are found behind the cover at the return vent.

Beyond the filters, the AC unit itself, including the louvers, should be cleaned every six months as dust and grime buildup may inhibit performance. Plus, the outdoors compressor wants cleaning at least once every 12 months to remove the dirt and leaves that tend to cluster around the unit.

Metropolitan Air Conditioning recommends having the air conditioner serviced by a professional once a year. This service is comparable to the car's tune-up. A licensed technician will go beyond the filters to thoroughly clean the condenser and evaporator coils. They will flush the drains, reseal any leaks, top-up refrigerants and test all circuitry. Having a professional service your air conditioner once every 12 months can improve the system's performance and extend its lifespan.



