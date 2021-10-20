8 Creative Fireplace Design Ideas to Warm Your Home

A tiled fireplace is another wonderful way to bring colour into a room. The design can work with other elements, including bricks and wood, with both modern or classic tile options.

This is where you can add a splash of color or pattern. Think sharp angles, floral designs, or geometric shapes. Dark greens, reds and purples are also a great option. Unlike paint, you can have a greater sense of depth as the fireplace tiles glimmer and shine with a fiery reflection.

You can also mix and match tiles so your floor tiles contrast the wall tiles. If you want, a tiled fireplace design is the perfect way to jazz up a quiet space.

Marble

Interested in a luxurious statement piece that will have tongues’ wagging? Then your dream fireplace is a marble one. Marble is heat and fire resistant. It is sleek, sharp and sophisticated. Yes, it does come with a larger price tag, but your marble fireplace will be worth it.

There are both modern and historic marble fireplace designs on offer. From sleek and sophisticated look to the more ornate, you can call upon a variety of styles.

Industrial

Fans of modern, minimalist design aesthetics might look to an industrial style fireplace. We mean a concrete fireplace that delivers a modern vibe without bright colours or flashy materials.

Industrial fireplace designs are tough and durable. Often they provide a neutral base for a living area. But the fact you use it to keep warm, well, that brings natural warmth rather than a cold imposing feature. It is a surprisingly effective way to light up a room that truly believes less is more.

Open

Now, this idea is not for the fainthearted. An open fireplace does take serious investment if you go all out. Think of a cottage style fireplace, or hearth, where there are exposed bricks and a sense that you are basically sitting in a cave.

Also known as an inglenook, the open fireplace design allowed for cooking over an open fire. You can skip the cooking and just embrace the rustic charm, or include a log burning stove.

Alternatively, a fireplace in an open room could also work. The flue creates a central feature, much like what you see in ski resorts. Now, it might not be practical for smaller homes, but if you have the space, an open fireplace is both cozy and awe-inspiring.