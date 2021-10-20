8 Creative Fireplace Design Ideas to Warm Your Home

An attractive fireplace can really increase the character of your home. It is an eye-catching feature piece that should never be ignored.
Perhaps your fireplace looks worse for wear and you need some inspiration? You’re at the right place. Sometimes you just need an outside perspective to breathe new life into your home decor. A creative fireplace design can do just that.
From traditional to timber, industrial to marble, there is a fireplace design suitable for any living room, bedroom, or kitchen. Open log fires, gas log fires, and even enclosed fireplaces can inspire creativity within the home.
With a few helpful suggestions in the forefront of your mind, you will be on the way to a hot new fireplace. Just be sure to properly maintain and clean your fireplace for safe use once you have your new design on display.
Adding a splash of color to your living room via the fireplace is a fantastic option. A fresh coat of paint can really bring a dull space to life. It’s not the only outcome you can achieve, however.
Generally speaking, there are three outcomes when adding color and paint: creating a statement fireplace, designing a feature wall, or blending in the fireplace. Each one allows you to retain traditional details if you choose.
Warm colors like red or yellow can bring a room to life. And if you highlight the features of your fireplace, it will pop against a backdrop of a plain wall. Even lighter shades of peach, terracotta, or sky blue will provide a mellow clash that draws the right amount of attention.
Meanwhile, you could go for a strong color that develops a one-tone feature wall. The actual fireplace is relatively neutral, yet the fire stands out dramatically on cold winter nights. Just picture how the warm orange and yellow tones will flicker against a backdrop of midnight blue or forest green.
Finally, there are cool neutral colors like light grey, white, or cream. These are great options for a painted fireplace that needs to sit in the background. It’s not a feature—you want your furniture or artwork to make a statement.
Do you have a gorgeous fireplace that’s hidden behind a dated paint job? Are there damaged tiles with no wow-factor? It’s time for a restoration!
Historic fireplaces are among the most beautiful around. Intricately carved woodwork, patterned tiles, and rustic brickwork can all be combined to create a gorgeous feature. Sadly those features will dull over time and poor maintenance has led to many dilapidated fireplaces.
Now’s the time to change that. Restoring your fireplace and mantelpiece will enhance any home’s character. It may take some legwork if you want to make it period-accurate, but all hard work will be worth it. Even the smallest ornate details will rejuvenate the space.
Chances are high that your traditional fireplace is actually hiding some attractive bricks. Perhaps they are hidden behind layers of soot, have been patched up with paint, or are hiding behind a board of wood.
Ditch it all for an inspirational fireplace. Embrace the exposed brickwork. You can enjoy a traditional fireplace design with brickwork that frames the area perfectly. It will juxtapose surrounding features, drawing the eye every time someone walks in. Exposed bricks also create a sense of warmth and homeliness.
A tiled fireplace is another wonderful way to bring colour into a room. The design can work with other elements, including bricks and wood, with both modern or classic tile options.
This is where you can add a splash of color or pattern. Think sharp angles, floral designs, or geometric shapes. Dark greens, reds and purples are also a great option. Unlike paint, you can have a greater sense of depth as the fireplace tiles glimmer and shine with a fiery reflection.
You can also mix and match tiles so your floor tiles contrast the wall tiles. If you want, a tiled fireplace design is the perfect way to jazz up a quiet space.
Marble
Interested in a luxurious statement piece that will have tongues’ wagging? Then your dream fireplace is a marble one. Marble is heat and fire resistant. It is sleek, sharp and sophisticated. Yes, it does come with a larger price tag, but your marble fireplace will be worth it.
There are both modern and historic marble fireplace designs on offer. From sleek and sophisticated look to the more ornate, you can call upon a variety of styles.
Industrial
Fans of modern, minimalist design aesthetics might look to an industrial style fireplace. We mean a concrete fireplace that delivers a modern vibe without bright colours or flashy materials.
Industrial fireplace designs are tough and durable. Often they provide a neutral base for a living area. But the fact you use it to keep warm, well, that brings natural warmth rather than a cold imposing feature. It is a surprisingly effective way to light up a room that truly believes less is more.
Open
Now, this idea is not for the fainthearted. An open fireplace does take serious investment if you go all out. Think of a cottage style fireplace, or hearth, where there are exposed bricks and a sense that you are basically sitting in a cave.
Also known as an inglenook, the open fireplace design allowed for cooking over an open fire. You can skip the cooking and just embrace the rustic charm, or include a log burning stove.
Alternatively, a fireplace in an open room could also work. The flue creates a central feature, much like what you see in ski resorts. Now, it might not be practical for smaller homes, but if you have the space, an open fireplace is both cozy and awe-inspiring.