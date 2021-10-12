5 Alluring Ways to Achieve a Timeless Kitchen Design

Kitchen renovations are by no means inexpensive. From licensed plumbers and electricians to the cost of materials and finishing touches, you can end up spending more on your kitchen than you might expect. In fact, a Forbes article on kitchen remodeling revealed that kitchen renos in 2020-21 cost between $5,000 and $60,000 depending on the extent of renovations!
If you're putting this much money into your kitchen, you want to be sure that you won't be ripping it out in five years' time because it's outdated. If you're wondering how to create a timeless kitchen design in your home, there are some essential features you need to get right. These tips will work whether you're a novice at interior design or an experienced kitchen designer.
Sage green might be in style right now, but who's to know what the trendy color will be next year or even further in the future? While bold colors can create a fun and quirky space, their popularity can quickly wane.
For this reason, you're better off sticking to neutrals like white, beige, and gray for more permanent pieces like your countertops and kitchen cabinets. Save the funky colors for temporary features like a rug or tablecloth so you can easily change it up as the trends change.
Kitchens with a timeless style are those that are versatile enough to adopt new trends easily or can simply stand the test of time with a color scheme that's inoffensive and long-lasting.
There's a reason so many kitchen designers opt for classic shaker-style cabinets. Simple, yet effective, are great ways of describing his cabinetry.
They're versatile enough to work with almost every kitchen design and aesthetic so you can trust that they won't go out of style anytime soon.
3. Subway tiles are the splashback of choice
If you're looking for a splashback tile that's been around for over 100 years, then subway tiles are the way to go. This splashback is simple but always stylish, and will last you years too.
They're available in different colors and sizes and can suit any kitchen style you opt for.
A modern kitchen is only as modern as the materials it uses, and this will continue to change as the years pass by. A kitchen designer looking to create a classic and timeless kitchen will almost always pick natural materials for countertops, cabinetry, flooring, and more.
Whatever the popular engineered materials are at the moment will likely look dated in just a few years. Wood cabinetry, marble kitchen island countertops, and natural stone features are sure-fire ways to work towards a timeless kitchen design.
5. Your kitchen layout is king
No matter how many of these timeless kitchen design elements you tick off, if the layout isn't right, none of it will matter. You'll constantly be thinking that your kitchen would be better if things had been laid out differently, and eventually change it anyway.
The key to an efficient kitchen layout is the classic kitchen triangle. This rule states that you should be able to draw a triangle between your sink, fridge, and oven. The rest of your kitchen is designed around this.
Whether you're remodeling the entire kitchen from the ground up or just want to make some cosmetic changes, creating a timeless kitchen design is easy when you follow these five tips.