How to Plan Your Own Luxury Shower Renovation

A luxury shower is about more than just the overall aesthetic and feel. Practicality is just as important so you have an attractive and enjoyable bathing experience. To better understand what you consider when designing a luxury shower, we spoke to the experts at Metropolitan Plumbing. Their experienced plumbers have seen plenty of hits and miss in the bathroom.

Some of the considerations for shower renovations include key practical elements such as:

● Who’s going to use it

● Whether you want a combined shower and bathtub

● Is it going to be accessible for kids, the elderly, or disabled

● The size constraints and requirements

● Will it be useful for pet bathing

● How the overall budget will influence choices

Each question is going to shape your long-term usage. And it will be hard to make alterations in the future. For example, if you decide to retain a bathtub inclusion, you will essentially have to remodel the entire shower again if you want to remove it in the future. It’s also far easier to create an accessible and inclusive space from scratch.

Your budget will be one of the guiding influences, but a luxury shower doesn’t have to be the most expensive. Features like a rain showerhead, patterned tiles, or a floating shower bench can be affordable. Just consider warehouse sales and cut-offs, plus floor stock that is heavily discounted.

With all that in mind, it’s time to piece together your important luxury shower elements.

The core feature of the shower is the most important: the showerhead. This is the one item that has to be practical, functional, and attractive. It’s just not always so easy making a straightforward decision about the right shower head for your luxury bathroom.

Perhaps the most extravagant option, rain showers provide a tantalizing full body wash. It’s as though you’re literally bathing in the outdoors—but in the comfort of your bathroom! They can be wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted with the latter option being more costly due to additional plumbing requirements. Regardless, rain showers are stylish and relaxing.

The traditional and most common option. Wall-mounted shower heads are mounted to the bathroom wall at a fixed location. Some do have adjustable settings and flow rates, with high-pressure, filtered, and low-flow water-saving options also on the market. The only major downside is that a wall-mounted showerhead may not suit a household full of various height ranges.

A handheld showerhead is undeniably versatile. A long hose means you can hold onto the showerhead for washing, which is handy for the elderly, or washing kids and pets. It’s also useful for rinsing out hard-to-reach places!

Handheld options are also often paired with a sliding bar that makes height adjustment super easy. And with various nozzle pressure settings, you can have a tailor-made shower experience every time.

Do you like the occasional rain shower, but still want the convenience of a handheld showerhead? Go for a dual installation. It’s a 2-in-1 system that gives you the best of both worlds. It will cost slightly more than a basic showerhead but is below the price of many extravagant selections.

Another luxury item is the panel shower head. This is an all-inclusive journey to showering heaven. Now, it will cost more due to additional features and installation requirements, but it’s worth it. The panel showerhead includes inbuilt temperature control, spray pattern settings, and even LED lights.