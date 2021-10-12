How to Plan Your Own Luxury Shower Renovation

A luxury shower is about more than just the overall aesthetic and feel. Practicality is just as important so you have an attractive and enjoyable bathing experience. To better understand what you consider when designing a luxury shower, we spoke to the experts at Metropolitan Plumbing. Their experienced plumbers have seen plenty of hits and miss in the bathroom.
Some of the considerations for shower renovations include key practical elements such as:
● Who’s going to use it
● Whether you want a combined shower and bathtub
● Is it going to be accessible for kids, the elderly, or disabled
● The size constraints and requirements
● Will it be useful for pet bathing
● How the overall budget will influence choices
Each question is going to shape your long-term usage. And it will be hard to make alterations in the future. For example, if you decide to retain a bathtub inclusion, you will essentially have to remodel the entire shower again if you want to remove it in the future. It’s also far easier to create an accessible and inclusive space from scratch.
Your budget will be one of the guiding influences, but a luxury shower doesn’t have to be the most expensive. Features like a rain showerhead, patterned tiles, or a floating shower bench can be affordable. Just consider warehouse sales and cut-offs, plus floor stock that is heavily discounted.
With all that in mind, it’s time to piece together your important luxury shower elements.
The core feature of the shower is the most important: the showerhead. This is the one item that has to be practical, functional, and attractive. It’s just not always so easy making a straightforward decision about the right shower head for your luxury bathroom.
Perhaps the most extravagant option, rain showers provide a tantalizing full body wash. It’s as though you’re literally bathing in the outdoors—but in the comfort of your bathroom! They can be wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted with the latter option being more costly due to additional plumbing requirements. Regardless, rain showers are stylish and relaxing.
The traditional and most common option. Wall-mounted shower heads are mounted to the bathroom wall at a fixed location. Some do have adjustable settings and flow rates, with high-pressure, filtered, and low-flow water-saving options also on the market. The only major downside is that a wall-mounted showerhead may not suit a household full of various height ranges.
A handheld showerhead is undeniably versatile. A long hose means you can hold onto the showerhead for washing, which is handy for the elderly, or washing kids and pets. It’s also useful for rinsing out hard-to-reach places!
Handheld options are also often paired with a sliding bar that makes height adjustment super easy. And with various nozzle pressure settings, you can have a tailor-made shower experience every time.
Do you like the occasional rain shower, but still want the convenience of a handheld showerhead? Go for a dual installation. It’s a 2-in-1 system that gives you the best of both worlds. It will cost slightly more than a basic showerhead but is below the price of many extravagant selections.
Another luxury item is the panel shower head. This is an all-inclusive journey to showering heaven. Now, it will cost more due to additional features and installation requirements, but it’s worth it. The panel showerhead includes inbuilt temperature control, spray pattern settings, and even LED lights.
Sleek Shower Screens
No bathroom renovation or makeover is complete without a sparkling new shower screen. Forget the old clingy shower curtain and embrace the crisp finish of a clean screen.
Luxury can be found at all ends of the price range. Fully framed shower screens provide affordable and attractive designs for any bathroom. The aluminum frame delivers strength and performance when you have kids and parents alike routinely cycling through the shower.
For a sleek and minimalistic design, a frameless shower screen is a perfect selection. It’s more modern and classier than a basic framed alternative. Clean lines are fantastic when you want the shower to become a part of the bathroom, and not necessarily stand out from it.
If you’re tight on space go for a sliding door shower screen. It’s available as both framed or frameless, with the point of difference being the door. Instead of opening out into the bathroom on hinges or a pivot, it slides across. That’s a neater entry and exit point for a clean bathroom.
A corner shower can look sleek and smooth with a quadrant shower screen. It’s a neat finish with a curved sliding door. It’s perfect for smaller bathrooms where space is tight. And unlike a typical square shower, the curved glass means you can have items located on either side and have a clear entry/exit point into the open space.
Not a fan of doors? Have plenty of space? Then a fixed panel shower screen is the ultimate luxury. And it’s incredibly simple! Typically there’s just one large pane of glass providing a minimalistic bathroom aesthetic. It means you can show off shower tiles and make showering easy and efficient. Fixed panel showers really open up the space.
Classy and Comfortable Shower Features
A proper luxury shower is not complete without a shower niche, shower bench, and drainage.
Shower niches have developed into a must-have for many renovators and luxury homeowners. If you’re unfamiliar with a shower niche, it’s a recessed waterproof shelf in a shower wall. Often they’re only around 200mm deep, providing enough space for shampoo, soap, and other products. It means you can ditch the stainless steel shoroofwer caddy.
Meanwhile, a floating shower seat or shower bench is a fashionable addition to large walk-in showers. It’s good to have a large amount of space available, and if you do, certainly explore this option. Benches and floating seats are often tiled, with custom-made wooden options also a good decision. It helps for lounging around or providing a far more accessible and comfortable shower.
Lastly, don’t forget about your drainage. There are various shower drains and grates on the market, including tile inserts and stainless steel mesh grates. Both are available as traditional square or round options, plus large rectangular drains for a sleeker fit.
Eye-Catching Color Palettes and Tiles
Your color palette and tiles will tie together the entire bathroom aesthetic. Now, if you’re just installing a new shower, chances are you’re retaining existing tiles. But if it’s a full bathroom renovation then you have a chance to introduce new floor and wall tiles.
This is where you have to consider the look and feel of your space. For example, if you want a glass panel shower screen then it’s worth having wall tiles that pop. Think large square tiles or patterned bathroom tiles that tell a story. You want people to see them so they have to make guests go “ooh” when they walk in.
Tiles also provide a great space to save money. You can easily purchase high-quality floor stock at reduced prices. So if you happen to have your mindset on a color or style, shop around to see if there are similar selections available at competitive prices.
Professional Installation Services
Depending on your level of experience you could be content with replacing a showerhead yourself. However, installing a shower screen and potentially making alterations to your plumbing is a different level of work altogether.
Therefore, your planning and preparation can best be paired with the professional services of a licensed plumber. This saves you the hassle of intricate plumbing work. It also means you can relax knowing that everything is installed up to code.
Preventing future damage is also incredibly important. Your bathroom needs to be waterproofed to prevent water damage from occurring inside the walls. Poorly sealed tiles, shower fixtures, and shower screens will really detract from the luxury experience if there is a damp, moldy smell.
The last thing you want is to spend excess money on unnecessary repairs. Take the time to organize licensed shower plumbing installations and your upgraded bathroom will stand the test of time.