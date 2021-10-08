Top 12 Home Décor Ideas For First-Time Homeowners

1. Invest In Good Lighting

In terms of ambiance, lighting can make a big difference. With the right lighting, you’d be able to brighten up your space instantaneously. What’s more, it can make an area of your house more stimulating and comfortable.

However, you need to pay attention to the type of lighting you install in each room. In your bedroom, for instance, dim lighting would be ideal as it gives a more relaxing and candle-like feel. But areas like the kitchen and study room should be adequately lit, so bright lights would be just right. However, for the living and dining rooms, warm lights could be perfect to make the areas cozy and inviting.

Other than artificial lighting, natural light is also essential in a room. So try to accentuate every source of natural lighting and allow it to illuminate your space.

2. Consider Accent Walls

Wallpapers have a distinctive transformative quality that can instantly elevate the feel and look of your space. Whether you use soft hues or bold patterns, applying wallpapers on your walls or ceiling is a great way to give your space a new life.

To lessen the mess and fuss when applying wallpapers, you can go for peel-and-stick options. And if you’ve grown tired of the old ones and your taste has changed, you can easily replace them with new patterns.

3. Invest In Quality Sofas

Imagine how lifeless your living room would be without any sofa. Sofas are the anchor of a living room because it’s where you lounge in to watch movies, have TV dinner, nap, and do other stuff. For this reason, investing in high-quality, comfortable sofas would be a wise idea.

When choosing your sofas, consider the scale, size, and configuration to ensure they’d fit perfectly in your living room. High-quality sofas may be quite expensive, but they’re well worth your investment as they’re generally more durable and long-lasting.

4. Hang Wall Arts

If you’re looking for an affordable and easy home decoration idea, hanging art in your bedroom and living room may be the perfect solution.

For instance, looking at family photos or portraits could cheer you up and reduce your stress. On the other hand, hanging wall arts can allow you to integrate a bit of your personality and interests in your space, aside from giving you the pleasure to stare at things you consider beautiful. Remember, the more you surround yourself with stuff that makes you feel good, the more you’d capture the real feeling of home.

But before you install any art piece, you’d need to determine where everything should be positioned and the right way to hang them. Be sure, too, that the art you choose has the correct scale and size for the wall you’re decorating.

However, it's not always an option to hang artwork on every empty wall in your house. You can also use these empty spaces to put hanging cabinets, which you can use for storage.















