9 Things You'll Start Doing As Soon As You Become a New Yorker

NYC, The Big Apple, The Village, whatever you want to call it, it is an abode of millions. Some would say that New York City is a whole other galaxy, and in so many ways it gets to you that you won’t even know. Here are some things you will start doing from the moment you become a New Yorker.
Managing Life in Small Spaces
If you didn’t know that New York City is one of the most populated cities in the entire world, well, now you know. There is a very good chance that you would be steering your life in a very compact and cramped place in the city. This could be a sterling opportunity for you to learn to handle the least and smallest of things. You would learn to put your best work in customizing your little place, for example, modifying your kitchen or ameliorating your bedroom for a much more aesthetic look.
Learning to Adhere Safety Measures
No, New York is not a scary place, but it could be daunting to those who skip their safety class. There are literally so many places in NYC with so many people, with varying intentions and statuses. Some places must be strictly shunned. You must do everything to ensure your safety, and a true New Yorker already knows this. So, from attaining apartment insurance in NYC to not falling for the 'I lost my wallet' scam, honestly, NYC makes you smarter and stronger.
Every New Yorker owns a very dedicated life (except scammers and homeless, obviously) and mostly everyone is seeking to be at some place and that too urgently. It is very standard for you to find people scampering their way, and you would definitely learn to do that as well. Minding your own business is the most New Yorker thing ever.
More than the majority of the population of New York City is practically muddling their day-to-day life in a cab. No one really owns a car, and to be honest, there is a valid reason for it. Living in New York isn't the most keenly priced lifestyle. Cabs are in fact the most affordable and witty way of transportation. And anyway, who wants to be stuck in traffic jams literally every second? The cab drivers know the best and shortest route around the city.
The takeout-numerical would certainly be on your speed dial. Unless you are a chef by your profession, making and baking foods regularly would be far from possible for you. You would memorize the special food places, takeout places, best local restaurants, stalls, and trust me, New York has the best food options ever.
The smell isn't smelly anymore
News for you, New York City smells. Its unique aroma is the gift of millions of people walking down the place, weird food joints and their weird food, and well, urine. The time you step into New York for the first time, it might dazzle you, but day by day you will be familiarised with the odor and it won't really annoy you anymore. Ah! It is not a good thing though.
Believe it or not, Times Square is often only fragmented as the 'real' New York City. Probably for you as well, Time square is the most precious destination to experience, but in reality, Times Square, despite being the most tourist-arresting venue in NYC, is not the best of The Big Apple. After spending some time in New York, you automatically begin to not give critical of an ache to Times Square.
Celebrities do not bedazzle you anymore
No, no, obviously you will still be star-struck when you see mega-celebrities like Ariana Grande or Robert Downey Jr. but it doesn't make you clap your hands and thank Jesus for your luck. Many celebrities live in NYC including Daniel Radcliffe, Gigi Hadid, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, and many more who you might encounter getting coffee on a lazy, warm Sunday afternoon.
You don't walk, you sprint
The first time you hike on the mobbed streets of New York City, you might get fatigued by the raging stance of people who left you behind, making you feel like the turtle in the story. But remember, in NYC, slow and steady doesn't necessarily win the race. So as soon as you transpose into a true New Yorker, you no longer lose the crowd, you walk spiritedly with them.
Final words:
New York definitely teaches you a lot. It makes you become more orientated towards what is really vital in the means of life and also to deal with dire jerks that you may encounter. You change when you become a New Yorker, and only for the better.