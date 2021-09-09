Custom Wood: Elegant And Eco-Friendly Options For Your Living Space

One of the important choices you'll make when constructing or refurbishing a home is choosing a factory or customized woodwork for the living room. While pre-made furniture is less costly, the designs and colors available are usually very limited.
Therefore, you have a chance to express your style and individuality when you opt to have custom woodwork in your living space. So, if you're looking for high-quality, durable, elegant, and eco-friendly custom wood for your living space, read on below.
Types of Custom Wood
Custom wooden furnishing is meticulously created by hand, and is usually done with specifications and special requests from the homeowner. Companies, like Elmwood Reclaimed Timber, can help make your woodwork design ideas come to life. If you want to have elegant and eco-friendly pieces in your living space, here are some options for you:
Hardwood is derived from deciduous trees, while softwood is derived from coniferous species. The majority of hardwoods are robust and hefty, making them ideal for furniture since they last a long time. Certain hardwoods are particularly well-suited for manufacturing, such as:
Mahogany
Mahogany is a wood that is constantly in trend. It's a favorite among interior designers due to its one-of-a-kind characteristics and final appearance. Mahogany hardwood is distinguished by its deep brown-red hue and striped appearance. It is renowned for its strength and durability. It's an eye-catching wood that's utilized for doors and other furnishings for your living space.
This wooden material is also commonly used as flooring. Mahogany hardwood flooring is very sturdy and long-lasting and provides a rustic and traditional appearance to your home. Here are the other uses of mahogany in your living space:
· Paneling
· Wooden separating walls
· Wooden ceilings
· Doors and stairs
· Wooden fixtures for lights
· Side tables
· Chairs
· Shelves
Oak
Although oak wood has been used as lumber for generations. While it was formerly used mainly for beams and structural frames, it's now utilized for flooring, homewares, firewood, and wine barrels.
Generally, oak wood is straight-grained and has an irregular texture. However, there are additional characteristics of oak's grain that set it apart. Oak hardwoods may be utilized in conjunction with any decor or design style.
Because of their inherent patterns, no two pieces of wood are identical. Each plank of flooring or piece of furniture is unique. Due to the variety of colors and textures available, it's also an ideal material for use as an accent or complimentary item.
Maple
Maple wood is very sturdy, beautiful, and stainable. Maple is a popular choice for woodworkers and furniture enthusiasts because of its light, creamy hue, smooth grain pattern, and remarkable durability. Maple wood is often utilized to manufacture upscale furniture, flooring, cabinets, and kitchen items.
It's a popular option for woodworkers of all kinds because of its distinctive color, smooth texture, and strength. While it can completely illuminate a living space in its natural form, stained maple is beautiful and can be dressed up to fit any desired style. Maple wood is also often selected because of its durability and ability to withstand general wear and tear.
Cherry
Cherry is a hardwood that's renowned for its durability and beauty. Cherry wood is available in a range of hues, including yellow, white, red, and dark brown. The darker heartwood lends an air of sophistication to its surroundings, while the lighter varieties are ideal for furniture.
Cherry wood furniture has a certain allure. Whether it's the rich, gorgeous color or the long-lasting sturdiness of this wood type, it adds value and warmth to any space. The reddish-brown hue of the surface complements both classic and contemporary interior design. As the living room is often used to store delicate appliances such as televisions and audio components, cherry furniture offers the structural strength necessary for long-term usage.
Walnut
The wood of black walnut is dark, hard, thick, and close-grained. Woodworkers appreciate it for its strength, texture, and color. It polishes to a very smooth finish and varies in color from milky white sapwood to dark chocolate heartwood.
Natural walnut wood acquires a beautiful patina over time. As the only domestic wood species that are dark brown, it has a sizable following among dedicated woodworkers and collectors of exquisite furniture. Additionally, walnut is used in luxury cabinets, natural wood floors, culinary accessories, and gunstocks.
Softwood is less thick than hardwood and is often derived from coniferous (or evergreen) trees that grow more rapidly. Among the many softwoods available, fir, spruce, or hemlock have a less intense aroma than pine or cedar. Redwood has a milder natural odor and is often more tolerable. Suppose you're sensitive and intend to use softwood interior trim, cabinets, or doors. In that case, the wood may be covered on both sides with an acceptable paint or clear finish to seal the odor.
If you’re more concerned about getting an eco-friendly option for your home, furniture from softwood is a better option because these types of trees are easily replaced in the environment. Unlike most types of hardwood which usually takes decades before it matures.
Manufactured wood has a top layer of genuine wood (often called wood veneer). Typically, this top layer of wood veneer is coated with a thin layer of melamine to preserve the wood surface and prevent it from being scratched, stained, or burned.
This material is likewise composed of wood, but it's composed of several pieces of wood that have been mixed and pressed together. It's incredibly similar in look and quality to plywood, a primary structural component of most houses. Among all three options, manufactured wood is the less costly type. It is also more sustainable and eco-friendlier as it is composed of leftover wood products, and it doesn’t consume as much wood as hardwood and softwood furniture pieces.
Benefits Of Custom Wood For Your Living Space
When it comes to creating a home that you can be proud of, custom work excels in incorporating your style and preferences. If you're still on the fence about whether custom woodwork is appropriate for your living area, here's the highlight of all of the advantages:
· Customizable
Rather than being limited with a choice, you can have a handful of designs and one or two finishes. Aside from being able to choose the kind of wood to use, you can also modify the color, style, and dimension.
· Sturdy Material
While wood is a reasonably lightweight building material, it outperforms steel in breaking or self-support length. Simply stated, it can bear more of its weight, allowing for more extensive areas and more minor structural supports in some building designs.
· Environmentally Sustainable Material
Whether used to build a whole living area or only a portion of it, wood has a naturally positive impact on climate change. This is because older plants absorb less carbon than younger trees. Therefore, it's better to consume elder trees, repurpose them for construction, and replace them with new and younger carbon-absorbing plants.
Conclusion
While pre-made does provide various designs for your living space, it's not the same as purchasing a custom item. By using high-quality wood, you can make your living space not only elegant but eco-friendly as well. Take note, however, that when you’re considering custom wood, it's essential to ensure that you're dealing with qualified and experienced professionals who can truly achieve the specifications you want.