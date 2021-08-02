9 Practical Reasons To Install A Swim Spa Instead Of A Pool

Most people love to swim. It’s hard to imagine getting by the warm season without taking a dip into the pool, especially with family and friends. Aside from it being a good exercise, swimming seems to calm the mind of anyone. It's a great activity to do when you’re feeling a little down or you just want to have some alone time after an exhausting day at work or school.
Because of these reasons, pools are a regular sight in most homes. Aside from the benefits mentioned above, swimming pools can also add value to any property. But then, at some point, having a pool at home can get quite overrated. Not to mention, of course, the expensive investment that also requires equally expensive maintenance.
Homeowners who like to swim and yet don’t feel like getting a full-on swimming pool experience can go for a swim spa instead. If you’re in the know of exterior trends and home enhancements, you’re surely aware that swim spas are growing in popularity these days for good reasons.
What Are Swim Spas?
Swim spas, also called swim pools, endless pools, or plunge pools, are mini pools that are larger than a spa, but particularly smaller than a regular pool. It’s a cross between both, allowing you to get the best of both worlds. Think restorative benefits of a good soak in a hot tub and combine them with the usual exercise and family fun you get from ordinary swimming pools.
You can enjoy everything a spa has to offer, but you have enough space for several people to enjoy them with. Pain relief, relaxation, and fun—what a nice combination to have. These are just a few of the several reasons why a swim spa is more preferred than a swimming pool.
Why Install A Swim Spa?
If you’re not completely sold yet into installing a swim spa at home, you may take a look at these reasons why you should consider doing so:
1. Fun And Fitness All Year Round
Swimming pools are mainly useful during the summer season. When the warm days are over, so is the fun and excitement over a quick dip at the pool, unless you don’t mind feeling cold and almost frozen while plunging into the water on winter days.
A swim spa, on the other hand, can be enjoyed and maximized all year round. Since they’re insulated and self-contained, you don’t have to worry about getting cold as you take your time relaxing and having fun while at it. You can easily decrease the heat during summertime or turn it up as winter approaches.
2. Less Expensive To Build
Every homeowner can relate when they say it usually goes down to one big factor: the cost. An in-ground pool costs more expensive than a swim spa especially when you factor in the expenses for materials, labor, and all the other accessories that you need to build it. As such, people tend to shy away from building pools and instead just go for a swim spa that’s more affordable.
A backyard pool could easily cost you around USD$50,000-70,000 to build, not to mention the maintenance costs that are also not easy to ignore. Whereas a swim spa starts in the USD$12,000 price range, depending on the size and added features you want to include.
3. Ideal For Small Spaces
Swim spas are significantly smaller than your average swimming pool, which makes them ideal for small backyard spaces. If you badly want a pool but don’t have enough working space for it, going for a swim spa could be your best alternative.
Or if you just prefer something small (and cute) to fit your custom relaxation needs, that could be another practical reason, too. Different families have different needs, and if you’re on the lookout for something that’s not too large for some water fun, consider having this mini pool instead.
4. Quick And Easy Installation
Another off thing about regular pools is they can take several months to build. Depending on the size, design, and complexity of the swimming pool, the average time it’ll take for planning and construction could be anywhere from three to six months. You could also imagine the inconvenience and mess you need to endure those months while the construction is going on.
With a swim spa, though, you don’t need to wait that long before you can enjoy your water fun and relaxation. In as little as three weeks or so, your swim spa will be ready and waiting for you.
5. Compact And Portable
Who wouldn’t love a swimming pool that you can move around when you want to? Because swim spas are self-contained portable, you can easily move them from one place to another. You can even place it indoors if you have enough space for it. So, if you’re bored or tired of where your swim spa currently is, you can go ahead and relocate it next time, so you can have a different view and ambiance.
6. Several Extra Features To Enjoy
If you want to experience something new, you won’t run out of extra features to enjoy as you use your swim spa. Want to feel like swimming at the beach or lake? The current of swim spas can make that happen.
The current lets you enjoy your time in the water without bumping into the end of the spa. This feature makes it even more exciting and fun if you’re to compare it with the basic and almost boring feeling you get from ordinary swimming pools.
Then there’s also the option for swim jets that could help you in working out more intensively in the water through resistance. Aside from being water-resistant, you might also be interested in the therapeutic benefits of hydromassage using hydrotherapy jets in swim spas that can help in relieving back pain and tight muscles.
7. Less Chemicals
Swimming pools are notorious for having potent and harmful chemicals that are bad not just for your health but also for the environment. Chlorine is a leading example of chemicals used to treat swimming pool water. When added to the water, chlorine can kill germs and bacteria. However, frequent exposure to this chemical can have a negative impact on your respiratory and immune systems.
You don’t have to worry about this danger when using swim spas because of their salt system feature that significantly reduces the amount of chemicals you need to add. Additionally, there’s no need to use cyanuric acid to stabilize the chlorine in the water since your swim spa doesn’t get exposed to constant sunlight.
8. Unplug And Play With Your Kids
It can be challenging to encourage your kids to let go of their gadgets to engage in some physical fun and activities. Most regular pools are too deep for the kids to enjoy, which is also another reason why they don’t feel like using them even during the summer season.
But with your newly-built swim spa, they can get excited knowing the size won’t be as large and as deep as the average pools anywhere. They can finally enjoy some quality time with you. It's also a great opportunity to teach them to swim, in case they don’t know how to yet.
9. Easy And Less Expensive To Maintain
Swimming pools are quite hard to maintain throughout the year, but it can prove to be more difficult to do pool maintenance during winter. Even if you don’t plan on using it during this cold season, you still have to make sure you clean and maintain them regularly, which could be a bummer if you don’t have a helper who can do it for you.
Because of its relatively small size and portability, you won’t find it hard and expensive to maintain your swim spa. The cleaning time will be significantly reduced because of the small size. You don’t need to go back and forth to the backyard just to gather the dried and fallen leaves on top of the pool.
There’s also an option to cover your spa when not in use. Since swim spas come with a hard cover that’s sealable and completely insulated, you don’t have to worry about debris and other foreign materials that could fall on your spa.
Takeaways
A swim spa can be enjoyable and practical in more ways than one. It's not only ideal for small spaces, but it’s also portable and compact if you feel like moving it from one location to another. It’s also less expensive to build and maintain, which is another factor to consider. You get to experience fun and fitness all year round unlike swimming pools that are typically maximized only during the summer months.
The reasons mentioned above are just some of the practical factors that make swim spas more considerable as compared to swimming pools. If you want to get the benefits of a pool but don’t have enough money and space for it, a swim spa might just be the best option to consider.