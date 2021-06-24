Pizza Ovens for Outdoor, Gardens and Terraces

During the last year we have seen our daily routines change. Gardens and terraces of our houses have become fundamental parts of the performance of all the leisure activities. The external units, in fact, have become a true extension of domestic interiors, places where cultivate our passions such as cooking. Exactly for this reason, kitchens for outdoors and oven for garden pizza became a priority, both for practical and convivial goals. The innovative garden pizza ovens made in Italy by Alfa Forni, are a new must for outdoor spaces. These precious allies combine aesthetics and great functionality representing inevitable accessories for every kind of gardens and terraces. All the domestic Alfa ovens are portable, safe and can work on wood and gas depending on the needs of the space. Let's discover the main features of the range!