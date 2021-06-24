Pizza Ovens for Outdoor, Gardens and Terraces

During the last year we have seen our daily routines change. Gardens and terraces of our houses have become fundamental parts of the performance of all the leisure activities. The external units, in fact, have become a true extension of domestic interiors, places where cultivate our passions such as cooking. Exactly for this reason, kitchens for outdoors and oven for garden pizza became a priority, both for practical and convivial goals. The innovative garden pizza ovens made in Italy by Alfa Forni, are a new must for outdoor spaces. These precious allies combine aesthetics and great functionality representing inevitable accessories for every kind of gardens and terraces. All the domestic Alfa ovens are portable, safe and can work on wood and gas depending on the needs of the space. Let's discover the main features of the range!
4PIZZE, on of the garden pizza ovens by Alfa Forni, is the perfect solution for the best cooking experience in a big outdoor space. With this it's possible to grill meat and fish, make pizza or prepare desserts.Always staying in the company of friends and familys, without having to go inside and not enjoy the moments of relax. Its look, moreover, enriches the whole outdoor space due to the fine elements in stainless steel and the rounded shape.
The outdoor oven is also ideal when you want to cook pizza or grill but avoid filling the internal kitchen with fumes or odors. The Alfa Forni 4PIZZE wood-fired oven can therefore be installed on a long counter to ensure easy food preparation even outdoors. In this way, the internal kitchen can be kept intact and ready to host friends and family in an atmosphere of maximum comfort.
Among the main advantages of Alfa's domestic ovens is the wide freedom left to the owner to choose the most suitable cooking method. The ovens can in fact operate with wood, gas or both, in the case of hybrid ovens, allowing in all cases to obtain an optimal result. This prerogative, combined with its high-tech design make this element an undisputed added value for your outdoor.
The garden pizza oven designed by Alfa Forni represents a sophisticated and technological combination of aesthetic elegance and superior quality. The great quality of the materials ensures an effective performance for cooking in an optimal way. The practical and very rapid ignition makes cooking fun and fast, but still offering high cooking standards and professional results even at home.
The patented design features stainless steel shelves and an integrated blade holder. The insulating ceramic layer maintains the high temperatures of the oven thus allowing you to cook numerous pizzas in just 90 seconds. All these features make it an iconic and indispensable piece to be installed in your garden!