How To Choose The Right Flowers For Your Home

Decorating your home with flowers can make its value higher while aesthetically improving its appeal. You can add flowers to spice up your current decor or personalize your new home through imported plants. Whichever reason you choose for adding these to your residence, you may find it quite hard to choose the best flowers. If you think that you can plant any type of flower in your backyard or garden, then you may want to think again.

You may need to consider your home's design and color, the lifespan of the flower, and other factors. That way, you won't have a home with scattered flowers that may or may not complement each other.

Thus, here are some tips when choosing the right flowers for your home:

1. Understand the Different Lifespans of Flowers

One important consideration when choosing flowers for your home is their life expectancy. When you know their lifespans, you can ensure that your garden is in bloom throughout the year.

Here are the three categories of flowers according to their life expectancy:

Annuals:

As its name suggests, these flowers only live for one season. If you're enthusiastic about gardening from year to year, then annuals may be best for your home. They'll bloom all season long, making them cheaper flowers than the other categories.

If you want to have seeds you can plant for the next year, choose self-seeding annuals. That way, you won't have to buy new seeds from time to time. Simply save these seeds so you can plant them when it's their season. With annuals, you have many choices to make your flower beds colorful, such as the following:

Sunflower

Zinnia

Strawflower

Snapdragon

Petunia

Milkweed

Marigold

Helenium

Cosmos

Begonia





Biennials:

Biennials can last for two years. They won't bloom for the first year, but their stems can grow. After one year, their flowers will bloom. Similar to annuals, some biennials are self-seeding, too.

Although they have a two-year lifespan, climate can affect their growth. Extreme temperatures can shorten their lifespans, making them become annuals when grown in places with drastic season changes.

While it may take two years before you can see their beauty, your patience may be worth it. Many biennials are beautiful when they're in full bloom.

Here are some popular biennials worth waiting for:

Wallflower

Sweet William

Stock

Foxglove

Canterbury Bells

California Poppy

Black-Eyed Susan





Perennials:

Generally, flowers in this category can still grow until they reach maturity. Thus, it can last longer than biennial and annuals combined. Perennials regrow every season, which is perfect for saving time from gardening now and then. You may want to add spring tulips to your home as an example of perennials. Whether you're looking for seeds or a bouquet of tulips, you can find many online stores catering to deliveries. That way, you can start beautifying your home with these blossoms.

What you should note about perennials is that they have subcategories according to the dormancy period. Depending on the time and climate, their dormancy usually occurs during fall and winter.

One perennial type is the herbaceous perennials, wherein the dormancy phase makes them die back to the ground. The reason behind it is their less, softer fibrous stem. However, the bulbs and roots underground can regrow and survive. For example, Luna Hibiscus will regrow in the springtime after it dies back to the ground in winter.

Another perennial subcategory is the deciduous perennials which don't die back to the ground. They keep their structure and branches during their dormancy period through the winter. Other deciduous perennials can bloom all year when grown in places with mild winters. But if there is frost, these flowers may die.