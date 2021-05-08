10 Gorgeous White Bathtub Designs and Ideas To Recreate at Home

It is an established fact that white is far from basic. In fact, the classic white can be anything from calm, elegant, luxurious, simple, lavish, chic, easy, comforting, royal. White is a whole mood in itself. When it comes to taking a soak at the end of a long tiring day, it is the bathroom and the bathtub that comes to mind immediately. Therefore, it is a good idea to invest in something that is classic, chic and comforting, and white!

The love affair of designers with the colour white is a never-ending one. Don’t believe us? Look at these white bath designs from across the globe. Quite understandable, as white is a classic and a classic is always new. Here, we have put together a list of bathtubs in white that we totally love. You can make use of these white bathtub ideas to create the bath of your dreams.