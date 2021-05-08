10 Gorgeous White Bathtub Designs and Ideas To Recreate at Home

It is an established fact that white is far from basic. In fact, the classic white can be anything from calm, elegant, luxurious, simple, lavish, chic, easy, comforting, royal. White is a whole mood in itself. When it comes to taking a soak at the end of a long tiring day, it is the bathroom and the bathtub that comes to mind immediately. Therefore, it is a good idea to invest in something that is classic, chic and comforting, and white!
The love affair of designers with the colour white is a never-ending one. Don’t believe us? Look at these white bath designs from across the globe. Quite understandable, as white is a classic and a classic is always new. Here, we have put together a list of bathtubs in white that we totally love. You can make use of these white bathtub ideas to create the bath of your dreams.
A combination of white and gold is timeless. Look at the legs and the fittings in gold against the white of the bathtub. A combination that is classic, tasteful, and one that will never be out of fashion.
This perfectly oval white bathtub shines against the irregular stone walls and looks like a space where you could spend a lot of time soaking in with your favourite book. Certainly one of the winners amongst white bathtubs of all time.
You can create a calm and intimate bathing experience with a rectangular white bathtub placed right at the centre of the bathroom while keeping the rest of the room minimal and clean.
This rounded white bathtub is such a snug fit against the small window overlooking the sky and trees. If you have such a corner in your bathroom, now you know the kind of white bathtub that could create this simple charm.
Everything about this white bathtub and the corresponding vanity, walls and marble flooring in white again, spells luxury.
The entire bathroom is complimenting this white bathtub keeping it clean and minimal. The result is a big space and a clutter-free experience.
An example of how beautifully white compliments royal aesthetics. Notice the contrasting clawed legs of this white bathtub, which is definitely a show-stealer. We can vouch for a fact that a good soak in this will totally be a royal experience.
The white bathtub against the black and white geometric tiles on the wall creates a certain mood that you instantly want to be transported here. A very doable look to be recreated in your own bathroom.
We bet this is the perfect place to set up your white bathtub—right against a classic white glass window that overlooks the greens. Another ambiance that you can easily recreate for your bathroom featuring the classic white bathtub.
Pretty much that. All attention here is on the white bathtub, which is being accentuated with gold accents of fittings and light. Simple and rich, all at once.