13 Romantic details your decor needs right away!

Natasha Kurien
Waterton Residential Clubhouse, J&L Interiors, LLC
The slightest of all decor reels in a world of change when tactfully chosen with the guidance of a professional. While some homeowners aim to create an opulent and grandiose space, others are looking to make it more homely and welcoming. One way of achieving the latter is to introduce romantic decor in the house in the simplest, most subtle of ways. This can be anything ranging from the introduction of warm colors and textures, to perhaps something a little more larger-picture like raising the ceilings of a room. Read on to find out how you can introduce romantic decor in your home right away!

1. Warm contrasting shades

Eclectic family room Foran Interior Design Living room electic,tuffed leather sofa,orange accents
Foran Interior Design

Eclectic family room

Foran Interior Design
Foran Interior Design
Foran Interior Design

Introduce warm colors in the living room such as rusty pink ottoman chair paired up with a rich chocolate brown sofa set. A wooden center table as accompaniment alongside white curtains makes for the perfect contrast.

2. Introduce candelabra

Eclectic transitional new home, Foran Interior Design Foran Interior Design Living room
Foran Interior Design

Eclectic transitional new home

Foran Interior Design
Foran Interior Design
Foran Interior Design

For a warm, romantic setting consider introducing a candelabra on the center table. A creative piece with intricate holdings resting on a three-face circular center table enhances the overall aesthetic of the room.

3. Cushions galore

Greenwich, foley&cox foley&cox Living room
foley&amp;cox

Greenwich

foley&cox
foley&amp;cox
foley&cox

Create a homely space in your sitting room for friends and family with the addition of multiple sofas and chairs. To add to it, you can add a number of cushions for a warm and welcoming seating arrangement.

4. Piano in the dining room

Living and Dining Room - 86th Street New York Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Dining Room Beige TopInteriorDesigners,LuxuryInteriorDesign,CustomDiningTable,MetalDiningTable,NyInteriorDesigners
Joe Ginsberg Design

Living and Dining Room—86th Street New York

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

It doesn't get more romantic than the addition of a piano in the dining room. You can choose to adorn the top of the instrument with a single curio or center piece and contrast it by combining it with an all-white oval dining table.

5. Hanging chair

Playroom - 86th Street New York Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Media Room Multicolored NY Interior Designer,LuxuryInteriors,Playroom,Den
Joe Ginsberg Design

Playroom—86th Street New York

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

The children's room is a great space to experiment and bring in warm and comforting textures and colors. Your kids will surely get a kick out of a hanging chair that could double up as a swing or just about anything their imaginations can fathom!

6. Warm colors in the bedroom

Master Bedroom - 86th Street New York Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bedroom Grey BedroomDesign,MasterBedroom,NYInteriorDesigner
Joe Ginsberg Design

Master Bedroom—86th Street New York

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

A cushioned headboard is a sure-fire way to reel in romantic vibes in the bedroom. Top it off with a warm textured blanket or bedspread and add in a couple of extra pillows for added comfort. Dimmed lights and a couple of candles should do the trick for you.

7. An arty affair

Living Room - The Pearl Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Living Room Grey Living Room,Modern Living Room,NY Interior Designer,NY Design,High-end Design,Loft Design,Luxury Design,Living Room Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Living Room—The Pearl

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Create an art gallery of your own in the comfort of your living space by adorning the walls with framed pictures of just about anything you fancy—whether it's picture postcards, your children's artwork or vacation photographs.

8. Introduce a fireplace

Living Room - The Pearl Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Living Room Living Room Design,Living Room,Modern Living Room,Modern Design,NY Design,NY Designer,Home design,Modern home design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Living Room—The Pearl

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

The fireplace is the perfect place to cozy up with your favorite book at the end of a long tiring day. To make the space more inviting, you can choose to turn a nook into a library by adding your favorite books in a neat little shelf.

9. A chandelier for the kitchen

Kitchen - The Pearl Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Kitchen kitchen,kitchen design,modern kitchen,High-end kitchen,NY designer,interior designer,high-end kitchen,high-end designer
Joe Ginsberg Design

Kitchen—The Pearl

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Take things up a notch in the kitchen by introducing a chandelier that lights up the space. You can also opt for an oval mirror on the kitchen cabinets and an oval-shaped chimney with rimmed-lights for an opulent touch.

10. Warm colors in the kitchen

1950s No More, 328 Design Group 328 Design Group Modern Kitchen Wood White
328 Design Group

1950s No More

328 Design Group
328 Design Group
328 Design Group

The kitchen might be the last place you choose to introduce romantic decor in, but with a little help from an interior designer or decorator, you can make use of a blue and white tiled backdrop to breathe life into the space.

11. High ceilings

Waterton Residential Clubhouse, J&L Interiors, LLC J&L Interiors, LLC Office spaces & stores
J&amp;L Interiors, LLC

Waterton Residential Clubhouse

J&L Interiors, LLC
J&amp;L Interiors, LLC
J&L Interiors, LLC

High ceilings create the illusion of space in a room and works particularly well with smaller, intimate spaces. You can choose to decorate the sitting room with a few bold pieces of furniture in brighter hues such as teal against a contrasting metallic brown base.

12. Lamps to light the way

Modern Guest Bath Olamar Interiors, LLC Modern Bathroom Tiles White accent wall tile,white wall tile,silestone,dark cabinets,modern bathroom,modern sconces,bathroom lighting,white tiles,contemporary vanity,modern vanity,Olamar Interiors,NOVA designer
Olamar Interiors, LLC

Modern Guest Bath

Olamar Interiors, LLC
Olamar Interiors, LLC
Olamar Interiors, LLC

Lights in the house can create a warm sense of belonging that is impossible to miss out on. Introducing mounted lamps in the simplest of areas such as the wash basin in the corridor or hallway can make all the difference in the world.

13. Warm rugs

Contemporary Kitchen Olamar Interiors, LLC Modern Kitchen White large kitchen,dark wood cabinets,marble countertops,modern kitchen,contemporary kitchen,modern lighting,white walls,kitchen island,olamar interiors,NOVA designer
Olamar Interiors, LLC

Contemporary Kitchen

Olamar Interiors, LLC
Olamar Interiors, LLC
Olamar Interiors, LLC

Rugs help to reel in a welcoming charm like none other. Placing them in the kitchen helps to keep your wooden floors free of stains while adding to the aesthetics of the room.

Visit these lovely luxurious bedroom design ideas for more inspiration.

