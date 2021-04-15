Topciment: a Microciment Manufacturer that Creates Elegant Living Spaces

Microcement, which is also commonly referred to as micro concrete, is steadily gaining popularity in the design world. This material offers the appearance of concrete at a far smaller price and weight than actual concrete. As a top manufacturer of microcement, Topciment offers superior quality and a product that is perfect for faux walls in the kitchens, bedrooms, and living rooms. It can even be used effectively as flooring. The fact that it provides hygienic, mould-free, anti-slip, and stain-free surfaces, makes it a popular choice among designers and homeowners. Click here to find out more about Topciment and why they are the best when it comes to microcement.
Here’s a look at the stunning aesthetics you can create with microcement. The exteriors of a home always provide a preview of the interiors. If anything at all, then it gives you an idea about the look and feel of the home on the inside. There are several reasons why Topciment’s microcement is perfect for the exteriors. For instance, its properties make it perfect for exterior walls, outside floors (patios), and gardens. Also, it is highly adaptable to different climatic conditions and seasonal changes. Therefore, considering its versatility, you can create a modern, fresh and vibrant design easily and effectively.
Microcement provides the perfect solution for those looking to create modern living spaces without the associated hassles. In this case, microcement has created seamless and fluid aesthetics in an open kitchen overlooking the stairway. Using Topciment’s microcement in place of concrete, the homeowners were able to give this space a unique and distinctive look. The material is simple and easy-to-work-with allowing the designers to create the right aesthetics. In this case, the stairway and the floors look uniform, giving the design a seamless look.
A well-designed home is a combination of decorative and stylish elements. It is remarkably easy to create such elements with the use of microcement. The decorative coating from Topciment is a combination of water-based resins, additives, cement, and mineral pigments. This coating can be used on vertical surfaces. For instance, kitchen cabinets in this open-style kitchen are modern and present clean lines. Such a minimalistic yet impressive look can be easily achieved by using microcement. Since microcement can easily adhere to any surface, it is the best choice for easy and quick renovation projects.
Topciment has been in the business of manufacturing microcement for 15 years. Being an environmentally conscious business, the product is made from natural materials and minerals. Despite this, you can pick from a range of varnishes, metallic coatings, colours to give your rooms the character you need. Cladding can be used in a whole bunch of ways to design a unique space. Textures, jointless cladding, decorative finishes add definition and personality to any space.
As a top manufacturer of microcement, Topciment offers a range of options based on your requirement. Based on your need and the ultimate effect that is desired, you can pick the right kind of microcement. For instance, walls with a natural effect such as the one in the image above can be recreated using the Sttandard Microstone microcement. The textured and unfinished look in the wall contributes a wonderful aesthetic to dining or garden areas.