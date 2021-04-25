10 Rich Ideas to Add the Bling of Brass in your Home Décor

Brass objects and brass colour have always been a part of home décor for luxuriance and imperial touch it adds to the décor. The traditional feel of brass, gold-like colour, and shimmery shine adds elegance to classic and contemporary décor. Modern interior designers and decorators draw inspirations from the traditional knowledge and classiness of the metal. They adapt it to the modern style to incorporate the richness of brass objects and colour, making it the centre of attraction, no matter how small the piece is. Let’s look at the ideas of using brass in our home décor that we have curated to inspire you.
The bathroom fixtures, faucet, soap case, mirror frame and wall lamps made of brass add an opulence charm to the bathroom elevating its luxury and stylishness.
The different hue of brass colour on the painting hanging on white wall and surrounded by the rustic beauty of wood and stone builds up a sophisticated décor.
The wall decoration created through the heirloom brass plates hung on the wall looks stunning. The creativity of the decor adds classy and luxury elegance to simple interior design.
The glimmering of the artwork displayed on the modern grey wall with yellow light seeping from behind enhances the beauty of the brass artworks adorning the wall décor.
The glitzy brass tips of the metal chandelier bring imperial elegance to the traditional décor without going overboard.
The brass faucets and a brass vase in the modern bathroom are enough to elevate the style quotient of the bathroom décor. You can also go for the brass sink or brass colour on the wall if you like the elegance of the brass.
The contemporary style chandelier looks drop-down gorgeous in a modern minimalist home, lighting up the staircase and styling the house's corridor.
A single crafted door handles on the door brings the luxury you always wanted to have in your home décor in a subtle yet elegant way.
Brass colour curtains dressing up the windows floods the room in stylishness. The brass curtains create a sophisticated contrast with the regal purple furniture and pristine white on the walls.
An eclectic style bedroom decorated with crafty wallpaper, bright colour bed and rug on the floor, wrought iron nightstand, and the disco-ball style of the brass lamp hanging from above recreates a 60s style décor in the modern bedroom.
Check this ideabook for more ideas of 60s style home decor: 15 Exciting Modern Interior Decoration Ideas Inspired by the Creative Vibes of 1960s