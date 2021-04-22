15 Exciting Modern Interior Decoration Ideas Inspired by the Creative Vibes of 1960s

There is no denying that the popping colours, bold prints, eclectic mix and richness in furniture, furnishing, interior design and architectural style take us back to the 1960s, a decade of pop culture that brought the retro charm into the world of interior décor too. The basic philosophy of the 60s vibe is to feel liberated. It gives the designers the freedom to experiment with the vintage, modern, Bohemian and eclectic style to pop up the décor. The 1960s inspired décor is all about embracing your personal style unapologetically, creating a lively décor to celebrate life. Let’s take a look at the home décor inspired by the 1960s, beautifully incorporated into contemporary homes.