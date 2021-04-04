Spectacular Modern Dining Rooms that Will Impress You

Modern dining rooms are as appealing and classy as their traditional alternatives, but what truly distinguishes them from the rest are the elements such as simplicity, maximization of function and space, and removal of unnecessary ornate details. A perfect amalgamation of all these characteristics can be seen here in the unmatched dining room designs presented by the interior designers and decorators of Algedra Interior Design, Dubai. As each design effortlessly combines comfort, functionality and aesthetic to create a space where you can enjoy savoury meals and engage in heartfelt conversations. Continue to read to know more about these grand and modish designs.
Every single element of this dining room significantly contributes to its stunning appeal. The accent wall behind the table presents pleasing marble work and two smartly designed, long mirrors to add to its majestic appeal. The design of the false ceiling, artistic fixture above the table and copper lines running across the room, make sure to complement the extensive use of marble. Positioned centrally, the large dining table has been paired with modern, upholstered chairs which with their combination of maroon and beige look highly attractive.
Painted dominantly in white and featuring clean and sharp lines, this dining room undoubtedly looks luxurious. On one side of the dining table, you can find an enormously-sized mirror which creates the illusion of larger space, and a floor cabinet which also works as a counter for keeping food and dining essentials. The other side of the dining table displays floor length windows covered with drapes to produce a cosy ambience. Moreover. the uniquely designed chandelier hanging down from the ceiling escalates the beauty of the interiors.
This dining room has several exquisite elements that together help it look one-of-its kind. Besides the attractive play of colours, here what truly steals the show is the intricately designed and huge chandelier hanging down from the ceiling. Additionally, the rectangular dining table has been paired with remarkably designed chairs in beige and brown colour. Also, to break the monotony of the light tones, the accent wall features a colourful and artistic painting along golden metal lines.
If you have been looking for something truly exceptional yet comfy, then this might be just the right option for you. The sleek dining table has been combined with plush, green and slightly winged chairs. The long chandelier coming down from the ceiling elevates the overall stylish appeal, whereas the marbled floors help maintain the charming look. Moreover, the plants positioned near the table not only complement the green chairs but also infuse a natural element in the modern setting.
In this contemporarily designed dining room, you can find maximum use of textured marble as marble is a material which can make any space absolutely graceful. In addition, to give it a richly feel, the designers have also used gold and copper metal lines, primarily on the ceiling and the accent wall. Both chandelier and false ceiling display an eye-catching design and make sure to uplift the simple design of the dining table and chairs.
In this dining space, you can see how the textured and upholstered chairs play a major role in setting the right tone. In the middle, there are two long and slightly reclined, deep brown chairs which have been complemented with comparatively smaller, differently designed and textured chairs that also add the needed textural depth. Furthermore, the wall behind the dining area features a combination of textured and translucent drapes to complement the whole setting.