What Are Steel Building Kits For Your Home?

What are the framing materials for steel building kits for homes? The framing materials for a steel building kit can be made of red primed steel (red iron) or galvanized steel. While there’s no difference between the two materials when it comes to strength, there may be discrepancies on the coating type.

Red Steel: This material has a rusty brown or red color because of the paint primer (red iron oxide) sprayed on the steel. The red coating creates a barrier, preventing water from coming in contact with the steel. A steel building home kit can withstand the test of time because steel has high tensile strength. It’s tough and fire-resistant. Also, red iron steel is one of the best construction materials that can resist insects and decay.

Galvanized Steel: This steel material has the same weight, size, strength, girth, and other properties as red steel, but with the application of zinc-alloy plating. The plating protects the galvanized steel from air moisture, dirt, and precipitation. Galvanized steel is hot-dipped in zinc coating. It will last for 35 to 50 years in the harshest soil, and 75 years or more in less corrosive soil. Galvanized steel responds well in extreme temperatures.





Siding Materials Included In Steel Building Kits

Steel building kit manufacturers offer a wide array of exterior siding materials. Most of the steel panels in a steel building kit are maintenance-free, allowing easy attachment of desired exterior siding. Construction techniques in attaching siding differ. Some siding materials can be attached directly to the steel studs or outside the steel wall panels.

Here are the commonly used siding materials in steel building kits:

Wood: The wood pieces are bolted to the steel frame through the pre-cut holes and into the steel frame for the bolts to fit properly.

The wood pieces are bolted to the steel frame through the pre-cut holes and into the steel frame for the bolts to fit properly. Bricks: Steel panels and bricks offer both beauty and durability. For instance, a brick veneer can be attached to the walls of your steel-built house. Brick sidings are virtually maintenance-free.

Steel panels and bricks offer both beauty and durability. For instance, a brick veneer can be attached to the walls of your steel-built house. Brick sidings are virtually maintenance-free. Vinyl: Vinyl sidings are installed separately to avoid rusting and corrosion.

Vinyl sidings are installed separately to avoid rusting and corrosion. Stone: Create a unique siding for a metal home using stone siding. Other options that look like stone include rock and faux stone.

Create a unique siding for a metal home using stone siding. Other options that look like stone include rock and faux stone. Non-Traditional Siding Alternatives: Some examples of non-traditional siding alternatives are shiplap wood, multiple stucco applications, and concrete block walls.





Consider Metal Wall Panels

Metal wall panels are visually appealing, durable, fireproof, low-maintenance, energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Unlike wood, brick, or vinyl, metal wall panels can be customized because of the different colors available.

The most popular metals used as wall panels, aside from steel, include the following: