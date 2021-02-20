Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The homify guide to mixing kitchen countertop materials

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
All about ease: Family home in Bridgehampton, NY, Darci Hether New York Darci Hether New York Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

You may have already seen it without even noticing – a kitchen made up of two different countertop styles. Heck, your very own kitchen might even be flaunting such a design! But while this may sound like an interior designer’s worst nightmare, complementary (and sometimes even contrasting) countertop materials have shown to put a most unique spin on a kitchen’s design and functionality.

So, just in case you were curious about how people mix and match different kitchen countertop materials (and why), this one’s for you! 


1. Focus on patterns

Dangle Byrd House, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Kitchen
Koko Architecture + Design

Dangle Byrd House, Koko Architecture + Design

Koko Architecture + Design
Koko Architecture + Design
Koko Architecture + Design

Two countertop designs with busy, opposing designs is just what you need for a clashing style. Take note of those materials’ patterns and motifs before purchasing, as they can very quickly distract the eye and overwhelm your kitchen design. And should you find yourself falling in love with a certain material’s pattern, counteract it with a solid-colored one or one that has minimal pattern. 

homify hint: Some materials that typically feature a lot of pattern / movement include marble, granite, and other natural stones. 


2. Coordinate with accent colors

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen
Main Line Kitchen Design

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Anything from your art pieces to your plumbing fixtures can provide accent colors. If there’s a particular shade that you like, go with a countertop design that either matches that color or includes it in its pattern. 

Just remember that if you ever decide to change your kitchen’s accent colors, your countertop design could look out of place. 


3. Play with light and dark

Great Modern Kitchen Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom Modern Kitchen White Kitchen,Kitchen Design,Kitchen Remodel,Kitchen Cabinetry,Quartz Countertops,Melamine Cabinets,Kitchen Remodelings Monmouth County NJ,Kitchen & Bath,Kitchen Planning
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

Great Modern Kitchen

Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

Contrast is key; thus, if your first choice is a darker countertop design, counteract it with a lighter one, especially if your kitchen is on the smaller side. 

Keep in mind that there are multiple approaches with crafting a light-dark dynamic. For instance, if you have cabinets with mixed colors, adding a light countertop with light-hued cabinets (and vice versa) can ensure a more eye-catching design contrast. Or how about balancing your darker selection on the lighter cabinetry? 


4. Craft your own accent piece

All about ease: Family home in Bridgehampton, NY, Darci Hether New York Darci Hether New York Modern Kitchen
Darci Hether New York

All about ease: Family home in Bridgehampton, NY

Darci Hether New York
Darci Hether New York
Darci Hether New York

Whether you opt for a bold color tone or unusual pattern, there are many choices for a show-stopping kitchen design. But they also don’t need to be over-the-top, for a subtle style that brings a touch of flair without overthrowing the space can be just as elegant. 

homify hint: For an exceptional focal point, wrap your kitchen island with dramatic patterns and/or sweeping colors and let it stand out among a neutral/muted color palette. 


5. Mix different materials

Kitchens, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Kitchen
Clean Design

Kitchens

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Not sure which material to pick from your top two choices? How about both, since it’s not uncommon to see engineered surfaces (like porcelain and quartz) mixed with natural surfaces (like soapstone and granite)? 

You even have the option of mixing two different stone types (like granite with travertine) as long as you remember that one cleaning agent might not be enough. Make sure you know about each material’s cleaning guidelines to avoid spraying Windex, for instance, on engineered surfaces. 


6. Wood and wood

Our House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Kitchen
Solares Architecture

Our House

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

Ever thought of pairing up wood with something totally different, like natural stone or stainless steel? Yes, wood might remain one of the trendiest kitchen materials, but its practical upkeep requires regular oiling, especially when used near your stove and sink to prevent scorching and water damage. 

So, to enjoy the beauty of wood without all the maintenance issues, try incorporating some into just the dining area and pairing it with modern, pale surfaces (limestone, perhaps?). 


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pairing up

Tribeca Apartment, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Kitchen
Sarah Jefferys Design

Tribeca Apartment

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

For a smart, uniform look, consider kitchen countertops and cabinets that share the same finish. This is also a clever way to stay away from an overcrowded look when blending different materials.

homify hint: When blending wood with colored surfaces and –cabinets, focus on the wood’s tone. That color can vary greatly within wood countertops, with the result being either cool or warm. 


8. Smooth and sleek

Back 2 Back, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Kitchen modern kitchen,large windows,kitchen island
KUBE architecture

Back 2 Back

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

For a sleeker, more professional design, many homeowners and designers opt for stainless steel countertops. That’s due to them being very hygienic, plus able to withstand heat, water and stains. But bear in mind that steel scratches easily and is cold to the touch, which might not make it the best material for a busy family’s breakfast bar. 

Rather up your kitchen’s functionality (and style levels) by pairing that steel with another smooth and sleek surface, like limestone, for the dining zone. 


9. Materials and costs

Cocina "El Cielo" Interia Kitchen units Wood Multicolored Cocina,Diseño de Cocina,Cocina Moderna,Diseño de Interiores,Arquitectura,Remodelaciones
Interia

Cocina El Cielo

Interia
Interia
Interia

Marble has, again, become a trendy material to include in kitchen designs (is it really surprising considering its bold veining, dramatic patterns, and enticing color/pattern varieties?). But marble is also one of the more expensive materials. So, how about letting a generous chunk of that work surface be wood or laminate (or another practical, low-cost alternative) to help you cut down on your kitchen remodeling costs?

Next up: Tips for Matching Your Interior When Picking Kitchenware.


Post-winter gardening tips (15) to start right now
What’s in store for your kitchen’s countertop designs?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks