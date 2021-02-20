The homify guide to mixing kitchen countertop materials

You may have already seen it without even noticing – a kitchen made up of two different countertop styles. Heck, your very own kitchen might even be flaunting such a design! But while this may sound like an interior designer’s worst nightmare, complementary (and sometimes even contrasting) countertop materials have shown to put a most unique spin on a kitchen’s design and functionality.

So, just in case you were curious about how people mix and match different kitchen countertop materials (and why), this one’s for you!



