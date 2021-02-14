Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Post-winter gardening tips (15) to start right now

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
McLennan County Tree and Landscape, McLennan County Tree and Landscape McLennan County Tree and Landscape Country style garden
Loading admin actions …

Winter is still firmly in the air, which means now is the time for all gardeners to start getting their green spaces ready for spring. But of course this should be seen as a pleasure and not a chore, considering that early prepping means you can enjoy the rewards (a beautiful and healthy garden) later on.

So, grab your gardening gloves and winter gardening gear (and possibly consider which professional Gardener or Landscape Architect you’d like to bring on board for this), and let’s move outdoors…  


1. Pull the weeds

A garden on the riverbank Susan Dunstall Landscape & Garden Design
Susan Dunstall Landscape &amp; Garden Design

A garden on the riverbank

Susan Dunstall Landscape & Garden Design
Susan Dunstall Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Susan Dunstall Landscape & Garden Design

Doesn’t matter if they’re leftovers from last year or new ones that managed to sprout in the cold weather – get rid of those weeds. Pulling them now while the ground’s still soft from winter is also easier than waiting for the soil to turn hard and dry come spring/summer. 


2. Check trees for winter damage

West Lake Hills Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Houses
Specht Architects

West Lake Hills Residence

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

If you see any broken, dead or storm-damaged branches, snip them off. 


3. Hard landscaping

Cosy Decking Perfect for Catching the Evening Sun Kate Eyre Garden Design Modern Garden Kate Eyre Garden Design, Kate Eyre, Balau, Decking, Outdoor Seating, Cedar Cladding, Lawn, Grass, Garden Design, Contemporary, Modern, Raised Bed, Porcelain, Patio, South Facing, Planting, Decking Design, Stepping Stones, Pathway, Garden Storage, Jasmin, Plants, Private, Garden Furniture, Heuchera, Clematis, Phormium
Kate Eyre Garden Design

Cosy Decking Perfect for Catching the Evening Sun

Kate Eyre Garden Design
Kate Eyre Garden Design
Kate Eyre Garden Design

If you have a patio or deck, a proper sweep and clean with lots of water should do it. And if you use cleaning products, double check that your plants (and pets, and kids) are safe. 


4. Lawn care

Pics, Orlando Lawn Service Orlando Lawn Service
Orlando Lawn Service

Pics

Orlando Lawn Service
Orlando Lawn Service
Orlando Lawn Service

Raking your lawn and scarifying the ground is not just about making your outdoors look neat. It also helps your lawn to breathe and not become waterlogged. Any leveling of uneven terrains or sprinkling of new grass seeds should also be done at this point. 


5. Prune your shrubs

Villa Maria andretchelistcheffarchitects Country style garden villa,country,historic home,renovation,united states,hamptons
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Villa Maria

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

From end of winter to start of spring is the perfect time to prune summer shrubs that flower from late June throughout fall. For pruning spring-blooming shrubs, like azalea and lilac, wait until right after flowering. 


6. Get those beds fertilized

MARK ASTON, THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh Country style house
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

As soon as your ground starts to thaw, apply granular fertilizer around your trees, shrubs and perennials. Ensure to check for any particular nutrient needs as advised by a soil test. 


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Reduce, reuse, compost

Enigma Mansion Urban Landscape Solutions Colonial style garden
Urban Landscape Solutions

Enigma Mansion

Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

Isn’t it great that you can toss much of your garden’s organic matter straight into the composter? Come spring time, remember to turn that compost pile over – that bottom layer will be the ideal mulch to scatter in your flower beds. 


8. Prune and pot

Garden John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style garden exterior,stone,addition,renovation,classic,traditional,garden,brick
John Toates Architecture and Design

Garden

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

While scoping out your garden and yard, see which plants require some TLC to get them in the mood for spring. Like re-potting some to more protected garden areas, trimming some stems to boost new growth, pruning buddleia or roses once frost has passed, etc. 


9. Split up perennials

Entertaining Garden - Transitional Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Eclectic style garden
Matthew Murrey Design

Entertaining Garden—Transitional Landscape Design

Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design

Before the new growth season starts, dig and divide most perennial flowers that are growing in undesignated spots. Divided clumps should be replanted as soon as possible, plus watered well. 


10. Remove winter protection

Proyectos y Asesorías profesionales, Arquitecta Vitcha M Arquitecta Vitcha M Modern Garden
Arquitecta Vitcha M

Arquitecta Vitcha M
Arquitecta Vitcha M
Arquitecta Vitcha M

As the winter frost starts to thaw, remove burlap barriers, wraps and other protective materials you added to enhance your garden’s protection against winter. 


11. Give garden furniture some TLC

Amara Bakoven: AFTER palms Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

Amara Bakoven: AFTER palms

Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

Plastic outdoor sets are the easiest to clean with some warm soapy water and a sponge. Timber and wood pieces are going to require a simple clean followed by the correct wood oil for sealing and protection. 


12. Care for your gardening tools

McLennan County Tree and Landscape, McLennan County Tree and Landscape McLennan County Tree and Landscape Country style garden
McLennan County Tree and Landscape

McLennan County Tree and Landscape

McLennan County Tree and Landscape
McLennan County Tree and Landscape
McLennan County Tree and Landscape

Take note of any pruning knives and gardening shears that will need to be sharpened and oiled to ensure decent plant cutting.


13. Edge those beds

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green contemporary,garden design,contemporary garden design,contemporary garden,outdoor living,outdoor entertaining,indoor outdoor living,outdoor seating,bespoke outdoor seating,bespoke garden furniture
Aralia

Bowden House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Cutting sharp edges along your garden beds not only gives it a neat appearance, but also creates a “lip” to hold the mulch that can be added once the soil has warmed up. 


14. Eliminate the pests

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style garden
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Post-winter gardening tips do help to prevent diseases from spreading throughout your garden, but it’s also wise to check underneath your plant leaves for bugs and flies. While some can simply be brushed off, other will require a specialist pest treatment. 


15. Protect your fruit

Fruit and Vegetable Garden - East London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Rustic style garden
Earth Designs

Fruit and Vegetable Garden—East London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

As it gets warmer, your garden fruit will start to attract birds and other animals. Where possible, cover them with protective netting. And be sure to treat your feathered friends to alternative snacks, like a bird feeder with nuts.

Let’s take it inside for The homify guide to (perfectly) lighting your kitchen


6 Tips When Considering Carpet For Your Home
What else is important to help wake your garden out of her winter slumber?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks