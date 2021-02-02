Tips for Matching Your Interior When Picking Kitchenware

The colors and materials in your kitchen will go some way to influencing the room style. However, it's the smaller details that really create the atmosphere. Even potted plants and tea towels should work towards a common goal!

Select your kitchenware to match the feel you're trying to achieve, with some thought to the colors and materials already present. You should also think about what kitchenware you need on display, what can be hidden away, and where everything will go.

Country Charm

A country charm styled kitchen interior prioritizes comfort and life. It will usually feature plenty of wooden accents. Color-wise, country charm kitchens will often incorporate bright primary colors – red, yellow, blue, etc. – or aged colors – cream, pale yellow, etc. – to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

In these types of kitchens, you don't need to be stingy with your kitchenware. Fill your countertops with stylish yet traditional cookware such as a tagine pot, kettle, and coffee maker. Try hanging wooden utensils from your top cabinets, having mix-matched mugs on display, and a generous spice rack to create a lived-in feel.

Modern and Minimalist

If your home is more sleek and stylish, with high-tech appliances and smooth materials, then you might prefer a more modern approach to kitchenware. In these kitchens, glossy pieces look fabulous in black, white, or a bright primary color that matches your color scheme.

You're not going to want much kitchenware on display in a modern/minimalist kitchen, so think hard about what you really need when designing your interior. Unless it's something you use every day, chances are you're going to want to keep the majority of your utensils, pots, pans, and more hidden in cupboards or on sleekly designed shelves.

Combination

If you love the warmth of a country kitchen and the effortless sophistication of a minimalist look, you can combine the two to create a stylish kitchen that's also full of warmth.

When aiming for this kitchen style, keep clutter and knickknacks to a minimum and choose countertop items in matching materials and/or colors. Mixing old and new also looks great in a combination kitchen: consider matching an old-fashioned tea kettle with a modern statement refrigerator or a high-tech stove with cute and kitsch tea towels hanging off it.

Just remember your color wheel and pick at least one aspect that ties everything together.