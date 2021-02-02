Tips for Picking Out Pet-Friendly Furniture

While darker and patterned upholstery can go a long way towards disguising mess and stains caused by your pet, you should also give some thought to the materials… You’re not going to want to spend thousands of dollars on a new couch only for your cat to decide it makes the perfect scratching post!

Pick fabrics that are resistant to snags and tears, and think about cleaning. Microfiber is often considered a super pet-friendly material as it’s easy to clean and is exceptionally durable. Tweed is an awful choice for households with pets as the fabric traps hair and stains.

Leather is another common choice for pet-friendly households as it’s so easy to wipe down. However, it can be damaged by claws and nails, so you might want to consider slipcovers or throws to reduce punctures and scratches.

You should also think about pet-friendly flooring materials. Allergen resistant, moisture-wicking, and easy-to-clean should all be priorities when choosing your pet-friendly flooring. If you don’t love wall-to-wall hard floors, then rugs and throws are a great way to add softness to the room without needing to constantly worry about accidents.

3. Heights

Cats have a natural instinct to seek high ground and climb, so considering these needs will go a long way toward cultivating a home your cats will love. Arranging your furniture to create a sort of ‘staircase’ to the highest cabinets or the top of the closet will provide your pets with a playground to enjoy.

You could also install some cat shelves on an unused wall to help your kitties satisfy their natural instincts. Incorporating some scratching posts will deal with two issues for the price of one!

But while we generally think of cats as more adventurous, dogs can also benefit from being offered different height levels. If you allow your dog on the furniture, you might want to think about getting a dog ramp to help them transition more easily. This is a particularly good idea if you have an elderly or smaller dog, but all breeds and sizes will love being welcomed up for a snuggle!