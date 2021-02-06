15 pretty patterns for a stylish living room

When imagining how we’ll be creating or redecorating a room, the placement of furniture and what kind of accessories we’d like to include are usually first on the list. And in the process we usually forget about one very important style weapon at our disposal: patterns.

It does happen on occasion that we look at a room and even though it has a multitude of different colors, beautiful furniture and decorative pieces, we get the feeling that something’s missing. Usually, it’s one of two things: pattern or texture, and sometimes it could be both.

After all, it’s patterns that help make a space pop. Think how boring life would have been had there been no soft floral patterns, swirly paisley, elegant damask, trippy ikat, or any of the other thousands of amazing patterns out there.

Let’s see how some of these patterns, and so many others, have been used (by professional Interior Designers and Decorators, obviously) to infuse living rooms with detail, drama and character.



