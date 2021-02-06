Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pretty patterns for a stylish living room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
When imagining how we’ll be creating or redecorating a room, the placement of furniture and what kind of accessories we’d like to include are usually first on the list. And in the process we usually forget about one very important style weapon at our disposal: patterns.

It does happen on occasion that we look at a room and even though it has a multitude of different colors, beautiful furniture and decorative pieces, we get the feeling that something’s missing. Usually, it’s one of two things: pattern or texture, and sometimes it could be both.

After all, it’s patterns that help make a space pop. Think how boring life would have been had there been no soft floral patterns, swirly paisley, elegant damask, trippy ikat, or any of the other thousands of amazing patterns out there.  

Let’s see how some of these patterns, and so many others, have been used (by professional Interior Designers and Decorators, obviously) to infuse living rooms with detail, drama and character. 


1. Take it easy

Living Room Clean Design Modern Living Room
Clean Design

Living Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

See how there's no reason to overdo patterns? A slight design in your floor rug, a subtle motif on your ceiling light, plus one or two additional ones on furnishings and decor in the middle—DONE!


2. Breaking the monotony

Urban Retreat, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Modern Living Room
Brett Nicole Interiors

Urban Retreat

Brett Nicole Interiors
Brett Nicole Interiors
Brett Nicole Interiors

You know we love our neutrals, but it can be easy to overdo it with those soft whites, grays, etc. The key is, obviously, pattern to help distinguish different pieces, surfaces and finishes.


3. Look closely

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Living room
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Patterns are (almost) everywhere, so you really don’t need to add an overload of wallpaper (or scatter cushions, or rugs… ) in order to appreciate them. They can even show up in certain architectural features, like this stunning brick wall with fireplace.


4. Save the day with style

Semillero, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern Living Room Ceramic Beige
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Now this is how you splash some style and detail onto a what-could-have-been-a-rather-dull wall.


5. Consistency is always key

SALAS , Conexo. Conexo. Modern Living Room Solid Wood Red
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

A combination of patterns can be über stylish as long as there's a visual link. See how these chair patterns and rug motifs seem very similar, even though they’re not 100% identical – and they don’t need to be. 


6. Nice and easy

Unik Flip House 2 Williamsburg San Antonio Tx Living Room Noelia Ünik Designs Living room
Noelia Ünik Designs

Unik Flip House 2 Williamsburg San Antonio Tx Living Room

Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs

The ever-popular scatter cushion is probably one of the easiest and quickest ways to introduce pattern (and color) into your living room. 


7. Kick it up a notch

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern Living Room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

See how magical things can get when blending pattern (and texture, let's be honest) with lighting to produce this delightful interplay between light and shadow?


8. Moving up

COLINAS DEL VALLE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Living room
Estudio Tanguma

COLINAS DEL VALLE

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

How refreshing to see homeowners (and design professionals) devote some TLC to eye-catching ceiling designs, too! 


9. This way, please

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern Living Room
FLAM RUGS

FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS

Is it just us, or are these rug patterns elegantly (and very subtly) guiding us towards those inviting sofas? Of course they are (similar to wooden parquet floors in a herringbone pattern), and it’s one of the many reasons why patterns are so popular in interior design. 


10. Just a tad can be plenty

Family Room Clean Design Modern Living Room
Clean Design

Family Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Even if you only splash some patterns on your window treatment, that's still adequate for some charm and visual character. Especially if your pattern colors match those of your accessories and décor. 


11. Look to your furniture

Family Room Clean Design Modern Living Room
Clean Design

Family Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Get creative with your choice in furnishings—even this slim little shelf case secretly injects some pattern into the space via its unique shape.


12. Repeat yourself

Pacific Palisades Family Room, Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home Modern Living Room
Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home

Pacific Palisades Family Room

Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home
Amy Peltier Interior Design &amp; Home
Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home

Could there be a stronger visual link between the wall art and the patterned cushions of the two head chairs? Even the colors match perfectly—extra style points for this living room!


13. Fabulous for floors

Round Hill Estate andretchelistcheffarchitects Eclectic style dining room
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Round Hill Estate

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

See how pattern, especially when used in flooring, can be used to distinguish between different ‘zones’ in an open-plan layout? 


14. Take it outside

Entertaining Garden - Transitional Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Patios & Decks
Matthew Murrey Design

Entertaining Garden—Transitional Landscape Design

Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design

Don't discount the style power of using patterned flooring for your exterior living room / patio. 


15. Let pattern wow your wall(s)

CASA CUMBRES A01, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern Living Room
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

This is certainly one way to make an eye-catching focal wall stand out.

Next up, we’ll be showing you how to Lighten up your dark kitchen with these 12 tricks.


Tips for Matching Your Interior When Picking Kitchenware
How are you planning on “patterning up” your living room?

