The homify guide to (perfectly) lighting your kitchen

Just like any other room in your home, your kitchen needs the ideal balance of lighting to make the space functional, practical and accessible – not to mention stylish! And considering the fact that modern-day kitchens have become the epitome of multi-functional spaces (just think of how many people use their kitchens not only for cooking, but also for socializing, dining, working… ), that puts a rather important emphasis on your cooking zone’s lighting, doesn’t it?
But don’t stress – as always, we have done the research for you, making it so much easier and quicker for you to assess whether your kitchen lighting is perfect as is, or could do with some zhushing up…
Before you can know what to include you need to know what is required in terms of lighting design, not only for a kitchen but for any space. That brings us to the three main types of lighting that need to be used in all rooms.
Ambient lighting refers to a room’s main source of illumination, which means you want to cast as much of it around as evenly as you can. Ambient lighting is usually included via ceiling fixtures like chandeliers, pendants, recessed fixtures, flushmounts, etc.
Even though your kitchen’s ambient lighting will help you navigate your cooking space, it doesn’t account for shadowy areas that need more focus. That’s where task lighting comes in, which is meant to highlight work surfaces and cabinetry. This enables one to safely prepare meals, find ingredients, work with hot surfaces and sharp objects in clearly lit spaces, etc.
Popular kitchen task lighting ideas include puck lights and strip lights.
Accent lighting is all about accentuating your favorite elements in a room, whether they be architectural or décor. Toe-kick lights and cabinet fixtures are some of the more well-known accent lighting ideas, but remember that they can also work splendidly for ambient- and task lighting.
So, what lighting fixtures can you bring into your space to not only add illumination and visual style, but also check off your list of ‘main lighting requirements’?
Let’s start with ceiling downlighters, which remain a neat, elegant and cost-effective way of tackling both ambient- and task lighting in the same space. Aiding in this option’s reputation is the fact that LED downlighters help to cut electricity costs while emitting almost no heat.
Over-cabinet lighting has more to do with aesthetics than function, as it remains a creative way of making a room look taller and airier than it really is. Mounted directly atop kitchen cabinetry, these fixtures are also trusted for their ability to spread a warm and enticing glow across a kitchen’s walls and ceiling space.
Some over-cabinet lighting examples include LED channel lights and LED strip lights.
Under-cabinet lights used to be considered luxurious, yet today they are crucial in a kitchen. Just think of how effective they can spark up your countertops’ working space.
For the perfect installation (which our professional Lighting experts are more than happy to help you with), it’s important to hide the lights behind the wall cabinets’ edge; that way, you see the light and not the entire fixture. If used for task lighting, the fixture must be placed within the first third of your cabinet area. But if you want to highlight a striking backsplash for instance, then rather position the fixture at the cabinet’s back where it can meet the wall.
Some of the best LED under-cabinet lighting includes slimline fittings and LED strip lights.
To add a whole new dimension to your kitchen design, consider adding lighting to your cabinets’ kickboard bases. The LED strip lights can easily be hidden on top of the base cabinets’ kickboards. And if you want to score extra points, connect them to a motion/occupancy sensor which will automatically switch those lights on (and even become night lights) as soon as you enter your kitchen.
LED channel lights are just as sleek and clean as ceiling downlighters, provide high illumination, plus are maintenance free. And the newer models even boast about built-in occupancy sensors, making them ideal for anything from your kitchen pantry and scullery to your adjoining laundry room.
Perfect for both general- and ambient lighting, pendants and chandeliers also make prime décor pieces as they can help draw attention to certain points in your kitchen. The trick is to select designs that cast light in all directions, thereby enhancing your kitchen’s overall illumination.
On the other hand, you can also opt for a design with a shade that casts light directly downward, especially over an island or dining table.
When choosing pendants, remember that smaller designs can create a more open feel for a space, while bigger and heavier ones can help make a decorative statement.
