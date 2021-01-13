Your browser is out-of-date.

10 practical ideas for your empty spare room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Carroll Gardens Townhouse, andretchelistcheffarchitects andretchelistcheffarchitects Modern Study Room and Home Office
If your abode presents more space than you know what to do with, consider yourself very lucky. And then start thinking about ideas on how to fill that bare space not only with furnishings and accessories, but also style, practicality and purpose.

And just to help you out (and since it’s so early in the new year), we’re going to be throwing some spare-room ideas into the air to see which one(s) could best work for you and your space. 


1. A home office

Home Offices, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Study Room and Home Office
Clean Design

Home Offices

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Working from home is the new normal, so if you have the chance to carve out a neat little home office, then do it! And although the rest of your home may enjoy its own unique style, your home office (which is, like your bedroom, your own private space) should reflect your personal style. 

And remember: the more appealing and comfortable the room, the more time you’ll spend in it. 


2. A guest bedroom

Bedroom - The Pearl Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bedroom Grey bedroom design,grey bedroom,modern bedroom,bedroom,luxurious bedroom,NY interior design,NY interior designer,high-end designer,loft design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Bedroom—The Pearl

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Not that we have anything against dozing on a sofa bed in the living room or study, but if you have the space then why wouldn’t you subject your overnight guests to something bigger and fancier – like an entire bedroom? 


3. A yoga room

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Gym
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

There has seemingly never been a better time to meditate and stay healthy. Thus, if 2021 is not going as you envisioned it, opt for your very own yoga studio to help you relieve tension and stress. If possible, your yoga room should be far from the loud and busy areas of your home, like the kitchen. 

homify hint: Add a chest of drawers or trunk to keep your yoga mat, towels, pillows, and other accessories neatly out of the way. 


4. A home gym

Park Slope Townhouse, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Gym
Sarah Jefferys Design

Park Slope Townhouse

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

With your very own home gym, you’ll never have another excuse to skip a workout (except maybe when you’re feeling ill). And if your exercise requires heavy lifting and loud music, it might be a better idea to move your workout zone to the basement.

We recommend adding a stationary bike for warm-ups and cool-downs, some free weights, your yoga mat, and (if you have the legroom) a proper exercise machine like a treadmill or elliptical trainer. 


5. A library / reading room

Carroll Gardens Townhouse andretchelistcheffarchitects Modern Study Room and Home Office balustrade,bay windows,carrara island,curtain wall,indoor-outdoor,rear garden,renovation,townhouse,new york,brooklyn
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Carroll Gardens Townhouse

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

With an entire room dedicated to reading, your book-storage problem is solved! And depending on your style (and budget), you can opt for anything from built-in and floor-to-ceiling mahogany bookshelves to simple (yet charming) floating shelves or bookcases for a more contemporary space. 

Don’t forget to add a super comfy reading (and sitting, and lounging… ) spot! 


6. A living room

Carroll Gardens Townhouse andretchelistcheffarchitects Modern Living Room balustrade,bay windows,carrara island,curtain wall,indoor-outdoor,rear garden,renovation,townhouse,new york,brooklyn
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Carroll Gardens Townhouse

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Your living room’s location can also depend on its purpose: do you want a space dedicated to socializing, or do you seek a more private and quiet sanctuary? 

And of course a second living room is also possible if you already have a first, as you can easily dictate which room now becomes the more formal one (tea time, anyone?) and which one commit to movie nights and lazy lounging. 


7. A home theater

Purchase Consultation and Whole House Renovation in Potomac, Maryland BOWA - Design Build Experts Media room
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Purchase Consultation and Whole House Renovation in Potomac, Maryland

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

And speaking of movie nights, how would a large TV screen and ultra comfy seating fit into your empty room? Is there space for a row of recliners? Is it possible to add risers to the room and crate several seating levels? Or maybe you’re good to go with a simple projector and screen, sofa, proper sound system, and popcorn machine? 


8. A storage room

Dressing Room with Laundry Closet Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dressing Room Bamboo
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Dressing Room with Laundry Closet

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Tired of running up and down the basement stairs (or to and from the garage) every time you need cleaning supplies, seasonal clothing, or holiday decorations? You know it’s possible to create the ultimate storage closet with:

• Shelves and cabinets

• A small work table or bench with chair

• Bins or low cabinets for shoes and boots

• Lockers / cubbies / wall hooks for hats, coats and backpacks. 


9. A playroom (for the kids)

Basement Renovation - Ardsley House, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern Kid's Room Kid's room,children's room,playroom cubicals
Eisner Design

Basement Renovation—Ardsley House

Eisner Design
Eisner Design
Eisner Design

It’s so easy – add color and pattern, a soft surface (like a rug or cheap sofa bed), proper lighting, and plenty of toy storage to keep your little ones busy and organized. 

Which of our professional Architects can help you discover your dream home? 


10. A walk-in closet (for you)

homify Modern Dressing Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stop dreaming about your very own walk-in closet and do it! This is an especially useful tip if:

a) your bedroom lacks storage space, and 

b) your empty room is close to (or even right next to) your own bedroom.

So, how would YOU style and use a spare room in your home?

