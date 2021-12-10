How to fit a fireplace in your living room

• Regarding your living room furniture layout, it’s important to have ease of movement to and from your fireplace.

• Consider where you place everything from side tables to ottomans, not just in terms of looks but also how they encourage or restrict movement.

• Placing an accent chair beside the fireplace immediately ups its warm-and-inviting factor.

• Don’t underestimate flying embers; ensure your rug isn’t placed too close to the fireplace.

• Don’t allow any furnishings, even sofas, to block the view of a beautiful fireplace.