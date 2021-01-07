Choosing your home’s new roof

We all know that roofs are quite important, but how many of us are aware of the different types of materials and finishes that are available in roof format? And yes, while a roof can also bestow some extra style on a property, its main aim should be to keep its residents safe – and, possibly, boost that home’s asking price.

Let’s break down some of the trendiest roofing materials for houses and help you pick one that’s right for your budget, taste and design.