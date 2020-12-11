If the year has taught us anything, it’s the significance of maintaining balance in our lives. With lessons learnt about balancing calmness with vibrancy, fear with hope, work and family, and a whole lot more, it’s no surprise that the Pantone Color 2021 reflected just that. This year the announcement featured a combination of two colors – Ultimate Gray, representing stability and a firm foundation, and Illuminating, a bright yellow reflecting cheerfulness and vivacity. Together the two colors create an ideal pairing that blends thoughtfulness and optimism.

We at homify have collected 30 looks, designed by professionals, for using this aspirational combination in your homes in 2021.