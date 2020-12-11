Your browser is out-of-date.

New look for the New Year: Use Pantone Color 2021—Ultimate Gray and Illuminating

Homify India Content Homify India Content
homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Yellow
If the year has taught us anything, it’s the significance of maintaining balance in our lives. With lessons learnt about balancing calmness with vibrancy, fear with hope, work and family, and a whole lot more, it’s no surprise that the Pantone Color 2021 reflected just that. This year the announcement featured a combination of two colors – Ultimate Gray, representing stability and a firm foundation, and Illuminating, a bright yellow reflecting cheerfulness and vivacity. Together the two colors create an ideal pairing that blends thoughtfulness and optimism. 

We at homify have collected 30 looks, designed by professionals, for using this aspirational combination in your homes in 2021.

Warmth in the bedroom

Mila Design | Penthouse 7 at 4 Midtown | Miami, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bedroom Concrete Yellow
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

An inexpensive way to keep up with the color trend is with furnishings. In a bedroom, a bed cover in illuminating yellow pairs perfectly with a cozy gray throw.

Kitchen update

Wohnung Belvedere, Wien, Tischlerei Krumboeck Tischlerei Krumboeck Modern Kitchen Wood Yellow
Tischlerei Krumboeck

Tischlerei Krumboeck
Tischlerei Krumboeck
Tischlerei Krumboeck

The kitchen cabinets are easy to update by changing the laminate on the shutters. Yellow is the perfect ploy for brightening up a kitchen.

A complete make-over

KH Küche: Glas RAL Gelb Lackiert, KH System Möbel GmbH KH System Möbel GmbH Modern Kitchen
KH System Möbel GmbH

KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH

If the new year has a renovation in the works, how about going all out and installing yellow cabinets with a contrasting gray countertop?

A smart extension

Moderne Büroeinrichtung für Ihr Unternehmen , Kaldma Interiors - Interior Design aus Karlsruhe Kaldma Interiors - Interior Design aus Karlsruhe Commercial spaces Office buildings
Kaldma Interiors—Interior Design aus Karlsruhe

Kaldma Interiors - Interior Design aus Karlsruhe
Kaldma Interiors—Interior Design aus Karlsruhe
Kaldma Interiors - Interior Design aus Karlsruhe

Add extra seats in the kitchen with a bright yellow eat-in counter. Paint the background wall in gray to create a striking contrast.

Subtle shades

Dekokollektion 2018, Alfred Apelt GmbH Alfred Apelt GmbH Modern Living Room Yellow
Alfred Apelt GmbH

Alfred Apelt GmbH
Alfred Apelt GmbH
Alfred Apelt GmbH

If you prefer muted tones, then introduce yellow and gray through furnishing or accents – patterns or solids.

Make a line

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

Sometimes a simple change like painting a shelf in a bright yellow can give a boost to an existing gray wall.

Say it with shades

SONS BEDROOM Mansi desai Small bedroom Wood Yellow
Mansi desai

SONS BEDROOM

Mansi desai
Mansi desai
Mansi desai

Shades and blinds are other alternatives for introducing the yellow and gray combination into the décor.

Sunny side table

View 3 of Studio Apartment CRISP3D Modern Bedroom Bricks Yellow 3dvisualisation,CGI,3dimages,visualisation
CRISP3D

View 3 of Studio Apartment

CRISP3D
CRISP3D
CRISP3D

In a minimalist living room with gray upholstered sofas, introducing a bright contrast through a yellow coffee table or side table makes for a perfect pairing.

Layer it on

LOFT 2: riconversione di un locale commerciale in due loft al centro di Ancona, AccaEsse AccaEsse BedroomBeds & headboards Cotton Yellow
AccaEsse

AccaEsse
AccaEsse
AccaEsse

Give a neutral bedroom a boost of vibrancy by layering throw cushions in gray and yellow.

Classy combination

homify Living room Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

The Pantone color 2021 can even work in a classic-style room if used smartly. Wingback chairs in yellow look stunning, especially when complemented with accent cushions on the other sofas to carry through the shade.

A day in the sun

Apartamento São Bernardo do Campo, Silvana Borzi Design Silvana Borzi Design Modern Terrace
Silvana Borzi Design

Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

Whether it’s a patio, balcony or terrace, bold yellow is a color that infuses a sunny ambiance. Pair it with gray, and the look is stunning!

A perfect frame

Kitchen & Bar table ST-EM Architecture Kitchen units Metal Yellow
ST-EM Architecture

Kitchen & Bar table

ST-EM Architecture
ST-EM Architecture
ST-EM Architecture

Get innovative and design a striking, bold yellow partition that separates the living area from the kitchen in a minimalist, open-plan apartment.

Alternating shades

APARTAMENTO DECORADO THE GATE GUARULHOS 2 DORMITÓRIOS, Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Modern Kid's Room Yellow
Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores

Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores
Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores
Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores

The smart combination works perfectly in a kid’s room, more so when the pairing is alternated between layers with one shade dominating in each level.

Fun combination in a kid’s room

Kid's Space | Bedroom, WORKSPACE architects & interior designers WORKSPACE architects & interior designers Modern Bedroom Yellow
WORKSPACE architects &amp; interior designers

Kid's Space | Bedroom

WORKSPACE architects & interior designers
WORKSPACE architects &amp; interior designers
WORKSPACE architects & interior designers

While gray might seem too sober for a kid’s room, all it takes is creativity to make it look fun. Pairing it with yellow is an excellent idea.

Perfectly framed

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

Painting the back wall in the kitchen in a bold yellow makes the view through the pass-through memorable, especially when it is framed by a gray wall in the dining room.

Playing with blocks

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Study/office
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

Yellow can be overpowering, especially when used without restraint. However, it can bring positive energy to a workspace. A few open shelves are perfect for it.

The focal point

Loft do Músico, Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Living room Wood Yellow
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

In a room with a view, painting a feature wall in yellow works well with the gray beams that create a border. They help to highlight the gorgeous view outside.

Energy to work

Decoração de Home Office, Izabella Biancardine Interiores Izabella Biancardine Interiores Small bedroom
Izabella Biancardine Interiores

Izabella Biancardine Interiores
Izabella Biancardine Interiores
Izabella Biancardine Interiores

A study desk in yellow with subtle shades of gray introduced through the exposed brick wall and the furnishings help to create the right amount of energy to focus on work.

A statement wall

The Yellow Room, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Modern Study Room and Home Office Yellow
Aorta the heart of art

The Yellow Room

Aorta the heart of art
Aorta the heart of art
Aorta the heart of art

What better way to highlight the beautiful Pantone 2021 combination than with a yellow wall that creates the perfect backdrop for a grey sofa?

Minimalist beauty

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

Less is more in this stairwell where the yellow highlights the curved staircase while the gray cabinet provides much-needed relief.

Fun with patterns

APTO. PR, Impelizieri Arquitetura Impelizieri Arquitetura Modern Kitchen Yellow
Impelizieri Arquitetura

Impelizieri Arquitetura
Impelizieri Arquitetura
Impelizieri Arquitetura

3D printed tiles in different patterns, using the gray and yellow combination can add a fun element to the kitchen backsplash.

Splashes of yellow and gray

Apartamento São Bernardo, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern Dining Room Yellow
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

A minimalist integrated space can get a boost of energy and style with the introduction of bright yellow in small patches – coffee table, lampshade, cushions and more.

Sectional style

Ogrodowa, MMA Pracownia Architektury MMA Pracownia Architektury Modern Living Room Wood Yellow
MMA Pracownia Architektury

MMA Pracownia Architektury
MMA Pracownia Architektury
MMA Pracownia Architektury

How about making a bold statement with a bright yellow L-shaped sectional sofa beautifully contrasted by gray drapes at the side?

Abstract ceiling partition

Loft do Músico, Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Living room Concrete Yellow
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

In an integrated space, gray and yellow can be painted in an abstract arrangement to demarcate the living room and the kitchen.

A signature piece

Casa Brazão de Mira _ Turismo Rural - Projeto de Decoração, OMNU_Creative Houses OMNU_Creative Houses Commercial spaces Hotels
OMNU_Creative Houses

OMNU_Creative Houses
OMNU_Creative Houses
OMNU_Creative Houses

Give a precious piece of furniture a new look by coating it with bright yellow. It is a guaranteed conversation starter.

Hints of colour

Proyecto de interiorismo y decoración en un apartamento en Madrid, Interioristas Dimeic, diseñadores y decoradores en Madrid Interioristas Dimeic, diseñadores y decoradores en Madrid Modern Living Room Yellow
Interioristas Dimeic, diseñadores y decoradores en Madrid

Interioristas Dimeic, diseñadores y decoradores en Madrid
Interioristas Dimeic, diseñadores y decoradores en Madrid
Interioristas Dimeic, diseñadores y decoradores en Madrid

In a room with white and beige, using gray and yellow accents can refresh the look of the area.

Half and half

STUDIO CPN (Centro), JR DECOR - Design de Interiores JR DECOR - Design de Interiores Modern Living Room Yellow
JR DECOR—Design de Interiores

JR DECOR - Design de Interiores
JR DECOR—Design de Interiores
JR DECOR - Design de Interiores

If you are hesitant to use yellow and gray throughout a room, play it safe by adding it in small sections. Paint only the seat of the chair and add a few yellow shelves against the gray wall.

Bright backsplash

White contemporary kitchen with yellow glass splashbacks and herringbone wood floor Timothy James Interiors Kitchen Glass Yellow kitchen,london,apartment,yellowsplashback,white kitchen
Timothy James Interiors

White contemporary kitchen with yellow glass splashbacks and herringbone wood floor

Timothy James Interiors
Timothy James Interiors
Timothy James Interiors

Replace the kitchen backsplash with a bright yellow laminate or lacquered glass sheet. It will give the area a boost of energy and style.

Perfect placement

Солнечная квартира-студия в ЖК Бумеранг, Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева "Prosto Design" Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева 'Prosto Design' Scandinavian style dining room Yellow
Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева <q>Prosto Design</q>

Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева "Prosto Design"
Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева <q>Prosto Design</q>
Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева "Prosto Design"

If you don’t want the hassle of painting or replacing laminates, table linen is an easy option for bringing Ultimate Gray and Illuminating to your home décor.

A bright splash in the bath

Badezimmer im Vintage Stil , Traditional Bathrooms GmbH Traditional Bathrooms GmbH Classic style bathroom Iron/Steel Yellow
Traditional Bathrooms GmbH

Traditional Bathrooms GmbH
Traditional Bathrooms GmbH
Traditional Bathrooms GmbH

What could be more striking than a yellow bathtub in a bathroom? Pair it with matching yellow tiles in the shower, and the effect is fun and whimsical. 

Discover home inspiration!

