Your 8-step guide to winter pool maintenance

Villa for sale in Roca Lisa directly to the sea
While it’s true that swimming pools do not need as much maintenance (and attention) in fall and winter, neglecting them completely until the next spring/summer rolls around is a giant mistake. Think of it like your garden: the more work and pre-planning you do now, the better the results will be once winter has done its worst.


1. Get a (proper) cover

That debris covering up your swimming pool’s cover, which needs to be secured properly, must be removed to avoid possible damage. A quick vacuum or spray with the hose should do it. 


2. Maintain the pool parts

Even though you (probably) won’t use your pool this winter, it’s still essential to continue your pool care routine, which includes checking that pump and filter. Unless you relish the thought of possibly paying for expensive repairs come spring? 


3. Check your chemistry

Even though your pool needs less chlorine in winter, it’s still important. Especially since you don’t want to deal with algae and bacteria (or possible health risks) after winter. So, best keep your pool’s water well balanced, with a pH reading between 7.0 and 7.4

A pool’s chemistry should be tested every two months, but not with old pool chemicals as their potency decrease with time. 


4. Give your pump a break

Another tool you can use less in winter is your pool’s pump. When splash season is over, reduce your pump’s running time from 12 to 8 hours. This should also make a slight dent in your electricity bill. 


5. Watch out for winter freeze

Depending on whether pools freeze in your area or not, some extra precautions might be necessary. Cracked pipes is a major no-no, so additional pool maintenance is important. A temperature sensor is great for notifying you once your swimming pool’s temperature falls. And obviously you’ll be keeping an eye on those weather predictions to know when to expect freezing temperatures. 


6. Remove the cover early

Once you can feel the weather starting to warm up, remove your pool’s cover. The warmer it gets under the cover, the more perfect the scenario becomes for algae and fungi, so removing the cover helps you to keep your pool in good condition while also allowing you to enjoy the warm(er) weather. 

homify hint: As summer traditionally follows spring, use this time to start stocking up on pool supplies! 


7. Keep the water level up

Another good reason for you to have a cover, seeing as it helps the pool maintain its water level. Levels that become too low risk the pool losing its shape. It could also encourage surface cracks, so feel free to add more water during the winter should it be needed. 

How’s your pool’s surroundings looking? Could it use a special touch from one of our professionals Gardeners or Landscape Architects? 


8. Remember to backwash and rinse

To stop the build-up of dirt in your pool, keep backwashing and rinsing it as usual. This also helps to prevent the increase of total dissolved solids.

Ever wondered Should you BUY or BUILD your home? 


10 mood-enhancing colors to paint your bedroom
Do you even have a swimming pool?

