10 ways to organize your garage on a slim budget

Just like your bedroom, living room and all the other spaces in your home, so too does your garage deserve some proper planning when it comes to style and functionality. And seeing as the garage is one of the most popular spots to get filled up with clutter, we’d like to remind you of the following:

1. Donate all things you haven’t used in over six months (or a year for seasonal items);

2. Look for closer storage spots for elements you use regularly (like your pancake griddle for breakfast);

3. Organize your existing garage pieces before you move on to newly added storage stuff.

And then try these 10 easy ways to make the most of your garage organization without breaking the bank.



