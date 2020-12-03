10 winter-prepping tips for your garden

With that year-end holiday practically winking at us already, most of us are looking forward to just relaxing. But is shutting your garden gate for the entire chilly December what you ought to be doing? Definitely not!
How easy it will be to pick up your gardening in spring 2021 will depend on the state you leave it in now. And if you’re anything like us and really want to decrease your garden maintenance for next year’s spring frenzy, consider these final gardening suggestions before you wave goodbye to 2020…
Did you know those unwanted bugs feeding on your garden crops in summer can also lay eggs on the stalks and leaves? Remove this problem before it hatches by getting rid of all your spent plants. If they are free of disease, consider burying them in garden trenches to boost your soil’s organic matter.
Dig up those invasive weeds, but don’t just add them to the compost heap / weed pile in your garden. Toss them in the trash or burn them along with those old/rotten plants to help keep the rest of your garden safe and healthy.
You really don’t have to wait until your garden dries out in spring to dig into soil amendments like manure, bone meal, compost, kelp, etc. In fact, in most climates, adding nutrients in autumn/early winter means the additions have proper time to break down and boost your soil’s health levels.
After adding any amendments in autumn/winter, just cover the bed (sheet plastic is ideal) to prevent those amendments from being washed away by winter rains.
Cover crops like rye or clover help prevent soil erosion and boost your garden beds’ organic matter. And although it’s recommended to plant your cover crops about a month before winter’s frost starts, keep in mind that some cover crops are hardier than others. Thus, have a chat with someone at your local nursery to help you identify the best cover crop options for your winter garden.
Not all perennials are meant to be trimmed in autumn/winter. For instance, blueberries and raspberry canes are better pruned in spring as they continue to safeguard the plant from stress and disease in winter.
Focus your autumn pruning on herbs like sage, rosemary and thyme; and veggies/fruits like rhubarb, asparagus, and blackberries.
There are certain flowering bulbs (such as lilies) that have only bloomed recently. So, about a month later it is time to dig up and divide any plants that looked a tad crowded or untidy during growing season.
About 4—8 inches from the plant’s growing stalk, carefully dig to loosen the soil. Very gently, lift your bulbs and separate them from the bulblets to transplant them in another spot.
homify hint: Already dup up your spring bulbs for dividing? Now is the time to replant ones like daffodils, tulips, and crocuses for next year’s dashing display.
You shouldn’t ignore your compost heap this time of year for two reasons:
• Firstly, using your summer compost (which is probably ready to start working) is crucial to jumpstart your plants’ growth for the forthcoming spring.
• Secondly, cleaning out one compost batch means there’s room for another to be used against winter’s chill.
To ensure your compost’s microbes keep on working a bit longer, build your autumn compost heap with various autumn leaves, straw, or even sawdust layered with kitchen scraps and other active, green matter.
Did you know winter mulching has more benefits than summer mulching? In addition to the usual reduction of water loss and protecting the soil from erosion and weeds, adding a thick layer of winter mulching will help regulate your soil’s temperature and moisture for the cold period ahead.
Adding adequate mulch around root vegetables can also protect them against harsh frosts by incorporating fresh organic material into your garden soil.
Not all of your garden’s successes and failures are outside your control (like soil fertility, moisture levels, and plant placement). If your fruits and veggies are growing adequately, think about adding varieties that ripen earlier/later and extend your harvest. But don’t forget to jot down notes for next season about what in your garden works and what doesn’t.
Winter affords you heaps of time to get your gardening equipment clean, well-oiled, and in proper working condition come spring. Give them a good wash to remove dirt and debris and eliminate rust (if present) with sandpaper or a wire brush.
Use a basic mill file to sharpen hoes and shovels (a whetstone is recommended for pruners), and rub all your tools’ surfaces with an old rag coated in light machine oil to help seal the metal from the oxygen.
