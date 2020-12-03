10 winter-prepping tips for your garden

With that year-end holiday practically winking at us already, most of us are looking forward to just relaxing. But is shutting your garden gate for the entire chilly December what you ought to be doing? Definitely not!

How easy it will be to pick up your gardening in spring 2021 will depend on the state you leave it in now. And if you’re anything like us and really want to decrease your garden maintenance for next year’s spring frenzy, consider these final gardening suggestions before you wave goodbye to 2020…