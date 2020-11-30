8 ideas for arranging furniture on small patios

We’re not proclaiming to be professional designers (that credit goes to our every-increasing list of expert Interior Designers and Decorators here on homify). However, we have picked up some style tips along the way, especially when it comes to making small rooms pretty.

And that just happens to be the topic of today’s piece: how to work with your small patio’s very limited legroom and still ensure a practical space with the right furnishings, stunning accessories, and available space for comfortable movement.



