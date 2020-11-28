7 ways to arrange your living room sofas

Your living room layout depends on various factors, including the room’s size and shape, how many pieces you want to add, the number of people in your household, and where architectural features (like doors, windows, and fireplaces) have been placed. Unfortunately, knowing what will impact your layout doesn’t guarantee that said layout will work.

On the other hand, a handy guide such as this one just might give you an idea (or seven) about the ideal locations for your sofas, chairs, coffee tables, and other living room goodies.



