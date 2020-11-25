10 considerations when buying a new bathtub

Not fully satisfied with your current bathtub? Is a bathroom renovation in your immediate future? Then rejoice, for today we are sharing with you the 10 most important considerations when buying a new tub.
If you now have the space (and budget) to move up from your old cramped bathtub, then why not go for it? Standard tub sizes are usually 60 inches (l) x 32 inches (w), so make sure you take your measurements when you when you go bathtub shopping.
Is your current bathtub meeting your cleansing- and relaxation needs? Maybe this is your chance to score a new style for your tub (if required plumbing changes can be accommodated). Keep in mind that oval and round tubs are considered more modern, while rectangular designs are seen as more traditional.
It is crucial that you calculate the weight of a potential bathtub and whether or not your floor can handle it, especially if it’s for an upstairs bathroom.
The amount of walls that will surround your bathtub obviously dictates what styles and sizes you can choose from. Tubs surrounded by three walls (the most common) present fewer options, while one-wall tubs can expand more easily.
The materials used for your bathtub’s core and inner surfaces can greatly affect its weight. Acrylic or fiberglass keep the interiors as hollow as possible and reduces its weight, while metal and enamel (and especially natural stone or concrete) result in sturdier, heavier tubs.
Keep in mind that the stronger the material, the more difficult the tub will damage.
Obviously you can switch materials between the outer- and inner surfaces. So, what will best fit your tub and bathroom’s style? Mosaic tiling? Stone cladding? Whatever material you (and possibly your professional of choice) consider, just remember to use high-quality sealant for your moisture-rich bathroom.
Those new hardware touches (faucets, knobs, drains… ) might seem small, but will definitely be more noticeable once everything’s finished and properly placed. But in addition to thinking stylish, why not consider practical finishes and materials as well? The popularity of brushed metal, for example, has risen considerably thanks to the fact that this material can hide water stains easier than others.
How many candles, soap dispensers, oils, etc. are you planning on adding around your bathtub? Does your tub present adequate shelf space or would you need to add a floating shelf or two?
Remember to factor in all your bathroom goodies and how their presence and size might influence your new dream tub.
You might not like their presence, but drains and pipes are particularly important when it comes to bathtubs and bathroom designs. And as it’s quite costly and tricky to move a drain, your best move would be to choose a tub with a matching drain placement.
If your bathroom features a tub/shower combo, showerhead placement is also vital.
Lastly, don’t overlook your new bathtub’s possible requirement for rails and grips. And remember to choose a non-slick bottom to further help prevent slips and falls.
